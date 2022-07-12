Miami: the number of Colombians looking for real estate rises, according to the Financial Times – Sectors – Economy

After the victory of Gustavo Petro in the presidential elections and the announcements that have been made on different fronts, the real estate companies that operate in Miami (United States), have been reporting a unusual increase in queries by Colombian citizens who want to get their money of Colombia and buy properties in that country.

According to several companies queries by the specialized newspaper Financial Timesthose who are making these inquiries are inquiring about existing properties, which is an indication that they could be thinking of moving to that country, instead of just investing money there.

This is in contrast to last year’s situation, when most inquiries were about investments in projects that had not yet been built.

“The trend is part of the Regional capital flight from Latin America due to recent election results. Real estate agents have also noted an increase in interest from Chileans and Peruvians over the past year following the election of leftist presidents in their countries.

For example, he quoted Diana Quiceno, Vice President of Sales for PMG Residencial in Miami, who noted: “After Petro was announced as the winner, we immediately started receiving calls. My phone was bombed.”

And he added that even before the first round of the elections a large increase was seen, although the interest dropped a little while waiting for what happened on election day, but 24 hours after the election the increase in consultations from Colombia.

The publication adds that the dollar’s rise has accelerated since the Petro victory, which economists say is mainly due to a global situation in all emerging market currencies.

And he recalls a recent projection by Corficolombiana, which predicted that if Petro enacts its plan to curb oil and coal exploration, the dollar could reach 7,000 per dollar at the end of his term in 2026.

fears grow

The Financial Times also consulted Craig Studnicky, president of RelatedISG International Realty, a US real estate company, who said many Colombians who contact his Miami office want existing inventory right now.

“That tells me that not only do they plan to move their money, but they plan to spend some time here in Miami,” he said. “Before, what people were looking for were pre-construction condos, but now they are asking what is available on the resale market. These are not investors per se, they are families”, she added.

For his part, Tony Rodríguez-Tellaheche, of Prestige Realty Group, said that some Colombians seemed to be waiting to see what the Petro government was really like, but others say: ‘we are very afraid for our money and we believe that if we wait, it will be too late’.”

According to the publication, Miami has long been a haven for Latin Americans fleeing unrest, persecution or economic volatility in their region. About 70 percent of Miami Dade County’s population is Hispanic, and half of the county’s 2.7 million residents were born outside the United States.

The publication also cites a tax attorney, who spoke on condition of anonymity, as telling him his firm has received a number of inquiries from anxious citizens in recent months.

“They fall into three categories,” he said. “The first group simply wants to reduce their exposure to Colombia by depositing cash in a foreign bank account or perhaps investing in property. The second group wants to go further and change their domicile outside of Colombia to reduce their exposure to potential tax increases. The third group, the smallest, have dual citizenship and want to completely renounce their Colombian citizenship and leave the country,” he added.

However, the Financial Times explains that although some wealthy Colombians appear to be transferring money to the US, most US companies in Colombia remain determined to stay the course, citing the country’s relatively strong institutions as a reason for staying.

“These companies have a long-term vision, 50 years or so, 12 governments away,” said Ricardo Triana, executive director of the Council of American Companies (CEA), a body that represents more than 110 US groups with operations in Colombia.