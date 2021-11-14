News

Miami will distribute free Bitcoins to residents, derived from the city’s token profits

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee56 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

Any Miami resident with a digital wallet will be able to receive a Bitcoin dividend, according to Mayor Francis Suarez.

We will be the first city in America to distribute Bitcoin yields as a dividend directly to its residents.”Suarez said in an interview on 11 November.

Citycoins launched the MiamiCoin cryptocurrency in August, helping fund municipal projects while generating returns.

MiamiCoin staking has generated over $ 21 million for the city. His reserve wallet converts MiamiCoin deposits into USD at the request of city officials. Suarez added that if yields continue at this rate, it is possible that they will fully cover the city’s tax needs.

Why don’t you just rate people less?

However, residents will not need to hold any MiamiCoin amounts in order to receive the free BTC.

We will create digital wallets for our residents,”Said Suarez. “And we will distribute Bitcoin to them directly from MiamiCoin returns.

Going on, he explained that the ultimate goal is to get Bitcoin into the hands of more and more people.

Among local lawmakers, Suarez is one of the strongest supporters of Bitcoin. Just last week, Suarez and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have announced that they will accept their next salaries in Bitcoin. Their promise was quickly fulfilled by Jane Castor, Mayor of Tampa Bay, Florida.

In February, Mayor Suarez announced plans to transform the city of Miami into a major cryptocurrency hub by implementing “more progressive crypto regulations.Fittingly, this year’s Bitcoin conference was held in Miami, attracting the largest audience in the history of the annual event.

Related: Civic Engagement and Crypto: Miami Reveals Its Digital Currency

Following Suarez’s announcement, Miami Coin’s price rose 18% to a daily high of $ 0.02369489, according to Coingecko.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee56 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

that’s how he risked changing it!

September 13, 2021

Kylie Jenner pregnant, will be mom squared. The emotion of the companion – Magazine

4 weeks ago

Exhibitions, from Marinella Senatore to Sandro Miller

2 weeks ago

Gabriele Muccino tells of Will Smith’s refusal to Cristopher Nolan

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button