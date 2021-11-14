Miami will distribute free Bitcoins to residents, derived from the city’s token profits

Any Miami resident with a digital wallet will be able to receive a Bitcoin dividend, according to Mayor Francis Suarez.

“We will be the first city in America to distribute Bitcoin yields as a dividend directly to its residents.”Suarez said in an interview on 11 November.

Citycoins launched the MiamiCoin cryptocurrency in August, helping fund municipal projects while generating returns.

MiamiCoin staking has generated over $ 21 million for the city. His reserve wallet converts MiamiCoin deposits into USD at the request of city officials. Suarez added that if yields continue at this rate, it is possible that they will fully cover the city’s tax needs.

However, residents will not need to hold any MiamiCoin amounts in order to receive the free BTC.

“We will create digital wallets for our residents,”Said Suarez. “And we will distribute Bitcoin to them directly from MiamiCoin returns.“

Going on, he explained that the ultimate goal is to get Bitcoin into the hands of more and more people.

Among local lawmakers, Suarez is one of the strongest supporters of Bitcoin. Just last week, Suarez and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have announced that they will accept their next salaries in Bitcoin. Their promise was quickly fulfilled by Jane Castor, Mayor of Tampa Bay, Florida.

In February, Mayor Suarez announced plans to transform the city of Miami into a major cryptocurrency hub by implementing “more progressive crypto regulations.Fittingly, this year’s Bitcoin conference was held in Miami, attracting the largest audience in the history of the annual event.

Following Suarez’s announcement, Miami Coin’s price rose 18% to a daily high of $ 0.02369489, according to Coingecko.