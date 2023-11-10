MIBR launches web series about the history of League of Legends

Entering dinner included League of Legends in September this year for my projectFeitas no Brasil‘, either MIBR will show the entire team-building process in a web series. Along with four episodes published weekly on the YouTube channel, the organization seeks to show fans how they created their first time including MOBAs of riot games.

Currently, MIBR’s inclusive list includes Argentina’s Valentina”valuxitax“Elisa”Lisashow“, Ana Julia “cuteness“Bía”muph” and Ayla “ayla”, which we have selected to represent the League of Legends organization. In addition to the initiative, the audiovisual production will also tell the story of each of the five integral parts of time, including their previous days and equipment.

The MIBR will also focus on how the modality works for three years, presenting us with “a new look at how an esports organization works, from its structure, preparation and competitiveness.” The first episode is available through the organization’s channel.

“With the ‘Feitas no Brasil’ series we offer a new vision of electronic sports. Let’s get to the victories and holofotes to show a real first time training day including League of Legends of MIBR. This project is not only about celebrating diversity, but also about the importance of training the physical and mental health of runners, building a more heartfelt dinner for everyone, professionals and enthusiasts,” comments Roberta Coelho, general director of the MIBR.

Last month, the MIBR participated in the main inclusive dining championships, in the second stage of Ignis Cup eo MEG 2023However, even with an inclusive group, great results will not be achieved. These are the opportunities for the team to eliminate its first comparisons, for Increase in games AND fluxo respectively.





A synopsis of the documentary series:

“Agree, train and play. Play more, play very much, get stressed, train and play. And I love you more. In the course of a professional time it can be more than that, it is possible to work at a high level, but without realizing that diversity and leisure are crucial parts of the growth and maturation process not only of people, but of everything. stage. . In this webdoc, completed in 4 episodes, we are about to embark on the creation of the first time of LoL, including content between Nature and MIBR. Let’s follow the main moments of day 5-garota in the search to return our dreams to reality.”