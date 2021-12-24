Micaela and Davide Papasidero reinterpret Ariana Grande’s Christmas hit

A super-classic Christmas comes to life in a new guise thanks to the magical voices of Micaela (“Fire and ash”, “Stupid stupid”, “Good morning love”) And Davide Papasidero (“Don’t look back”, “Now or never”, “I could have been sexy”).

The two artists, in fact, have published on social networks a perfect tribute to the song “Santa Tell Me”Recorded in 2014 by the international postar Ariana Grande, revised in an intimate and ‘slow’ key thanks to the arrangement that bears the signature of Nicco Verrienti, author and music producer who has written songs for Emma, ​​Chiara Galiazzo, Antonello Venditti, Noemi, Annalisa and many others. A new exciting challenge for Micaela and Davide, who realize one of their many musical desires: to record a Christmas song.

“We are happy to be able to share our little project on our social profiles. The day I met Davide I immediately thought of making a Christmas song with him. Last year we spent a strange Christmas, away from the people we care about, but we hope this year will be different. In our own small way we hope that our voices can accompany the Christmas holidays of the many people who follow us“Declares Micaela, echoed by Davide Papasidero:”This duet was born like this by magic. I have always followed Micaela as an artist, so much so that I often assign her songs to my students. Thanks to mutual friends, this human and artistic collaboration was born, as well as a beautiful harmony! Our tribute was born with the idea of ​​simply bringing a bit of the classic serenity and magic of Christmas with that touch of melancholy that only this time of year can bring out.“.

Listen to “Santa Tell Me” by Micaela and Davide Papasidero:

It might interest you