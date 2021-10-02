Micaela Ramazzotti, a tale of wild women – Cinema

BARI – A slightly hoarse voice, childish cadences and a simple look without malice, Micaela Ramazzotti, in a black suit and gold shoes, thus presented herself at the Petruzzelli in Bari where she held a masterclass at the Bif & st which tonight will deliver the Federico Fellini Award for cinematic excellence. A way of being, hers, which perhaps not by chance recalls that Monica Vitti who is her reference actress, as she reiterates several times in her lecture.

Engaged on the set of SEVEN WOMEN AND A MYSTERY, a remake of Francois Ozon’s film Eight Women and a Mystery, by Alessandro Genovesi, she says of her characters: “They are not fragile creatures, if anything wild, which are in the world in a different way. Diversity is magical and precious to me, my women don’t run, it’s rather the life that runs around them “. She immediately had her vocation: “As a young girl I would lock myself in the double door wardrobe, complete with a mirror, and say the lines. Then I liked Julia Roberts. That wardrobe was my dressing room, there I found peace”. She is proud of her origins: “They are the ones who gave me the determination and also the desire to escape to Axa (a district of Rome, ed) where there was not even a cinema”. Reference actors and directors? “Gena Rowlands, Ken Loach, Bong Joon-ho, director of PARASITE, Monica Vitti and Alberto Sordi. When I happen to watch the latter two, they fill my soul and every depression passes.” The beginning in photo novels (“I was not very good at school and my maternal grandmother read them, and so I sent a photo and they took me at 13”) and then the cinema with the film THE FIRST TIME and again ZORA LA VAMPIRA dei Manetti Bros.

The most important film? “ALL LIFE IN FRONT which introduced me to my great love, Paolo Virzì, and with a beautiful cast. Of course, when he directs me, strange problems occur. For example, I remember a scene to be shot at sunset: there is there was very little time to do it, at a certain point a plane passed and he held me responsible for this fact “. Pupi Avati for the actress is “a teacher of life as well as a great director”, while a very important film for her was Gabriele Muccino’s THE MOST BEAUTIFUL YEARS: “A film that is not easy to make because it tells the passing of the years. When you had to represent young people the most difficult thing was to find the right gaze, because only at that age does one feel truly omnipotent and this state of mind can be seen in the eyes “.