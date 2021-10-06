Micaela Ramazzotti, a tale of wild women – Puglia

(ANSA) – BARI, 02 OCT – A slightly hoarse voice, childish cadences and a simple look without malice, Micaela Ramazzotti, black suit and gold shoes, thus presented herself at Petruzzelli in Bari where she held a masterclass at the Bif & st that tonight will deliver the Federico Fellini Award for cinematographic excellence. A way of being, hers, which perhaps not by chance recalls that Monica Vitti who is her reference actress, as she reiterates several times in her lecture.



Engaged on the set of SEVEN WOMEN AND A MYSTERY, a remake of Francois Ozon’s film Eight Women and a Mystery, by Alessandro Genovesi, she says of her characters: “They are not fragile creatures, if anything wild, which are in the world in a different way. Diversity is magical and precious to me, my women do not run, it is rather the life that runs around them “. She immediately had her vocation: “As a young girl I would lock myself in the double door wardrobe, complete with a mirror, and say the lines. Then I liked Julia Roberts. That wardrobe was my dressing room, there I found peace”.



She is proud of her origins: “They are the ones who gave me the determination and also the desire to escape to Axa (a district of Rome, ed) where there was not even a cinema”. Reference actors and directors? “Gena Rowlands, Ken Loach, Bong Joon-ho, director of PARASITE, Monica Vitti and Alberto Sordi. When I happen to watch these last two, they fill my soul and every depression passes.” (HANDLE).

