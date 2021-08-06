Micaela Ramazzotti tells herself: “Me, the upcoming film and my Livorno”

Even great actresses dream. And one of the dreams of Micaela Ramazzotti, a star with forty-six titles, was to go back to making a “first” with all the trimmings – with the cast in the room, the director, the actors and the audience that cries, laughs, is moved, participates and thrills while the film runs, like when the coronavirus was not there; a sensation that, in the last year and a half, in the entertainment world, has been reduced to the bone, and has been relegated to just a few festivals and little more. In Livorno, the city where Micaela Ramazzotti spends some time with her husband in the summer, the director Paolo Virzì (born in Livorno) the dream has become reality. As in the best screenplays, a series of interlinked coincidences are aligned, creating an extraordinary opportunity for Livorno. But let’s proceed in order.

Micaela Ramazzotti has a beautiful upcoming film that she cares a lot about (her interpretation of Maria, the protagonist, is amazing). The film in question is “Naufragi”, by Stefano Chiantini (director and screenwriter, author of “Isole”, “Storie suspended” and “Love is not enough”) released on Sky Cinema on August 1st and now scheduled on various streaming platforms.

Furthermore, Micaela Ramazzotti has just finished shooting “The Shadow of Caravaggio”, a film by Michele Placido, with Riccardo Scamarcio, Isabelle Huppert and Louis Garrel. Placido, a week ago, arrived in Livorno to interpret a show at the prestigious Mascagnano Festival. Michele Placido’s show was supposed to be held in the middle of the sea, but the important wave motion diverted it to the safest port of the Old Fortress, well managed by the Port System Authority, where Luca Menicagli has prepared a show area out of three levels, which by the end of the summer season will end up welcoming over one hundred and fifty events in three months. Micaela goes, as a spectator, to the Fortress to see Placido’s recital and there she gets the spark. It would be wonderful to present “Naufragi” in this context.

And here we are. A few days of negotiations with Sky and the first public release of “Naufragi” is scheduled: next Monday (9 August) at 9.30 pm, screening open to the public (at the symbolic cost of 6 euros), in the presence of Micaela Ramazzotti and the director.

Micaela Ramazzotti, your film tells of the shipwreck of a woman, an existential bewilderment. Was it easy to shoot?

«“ Naufragi ”is a very courageous film: it is bitter, it is painful but it overflows with life. The protagonist is a woman “born crooked”, unsuitable, good for nothing. Maria has two children, but she doesn’t know how to manage them. He’s unpredictable, messy. It is good, it is sweet, but it is incapable. It doesn’t hurt anyone, just herself. For her, facing life is difficult. Her husband is also her father. “Naufragi” tells of a weakness, a state of mind, the crumbling of family relationships, but it is also a film with an uncommon strength: it is a great invitation to start over, to refocus, to rediscover the compass. Under the suffering and the pain of living there is a great positive energy that pulsates ».

The public says it is a very current film, which photographs today like few others. What do you think?

“At this moment in my career, rather than interpreting something I don’t like, I’m still. I’ve always had a penchant for inadequate characters, women who stand in the world as if the world wasn’t their place. I like the characters who “get lost” like crazy. I like to talk about their discomfort because I like to give them light, it is like lighting a beacon on reality. There are people who, if they see their daily routine altered, even slightly, panic: a broken tap, the arrival of a bill, everything can generate instability, lose the center of gravity. Let’s imagine today, in this collective nightmare we are living, with the world completely altered by the virus ».

What do you feel about showing the film in the Old Fortress?

“I am very attached to the city and it is very exciting for me to bring this film to Livorno. The Old Fortress, so curated by Luca Menicagli, is an incredible place, with truly poetic glimpses. When I went to see Michele Placido’s show, I was very impressed with the atmosphere there. “Shipwrecks” is doing well on streaming platforms, the film is also on Rakuten TV, Chili and iTunes, but sharing it collectively, with real and not virtual audiences, is a wonderful experience, which I really miss, on a physical level. After all, what do we do to make films if we don’t hear the reactions of those who watch them live? ». –

