Miccoli, final sentence: he must go to prison

He will have to serve 3 and a half years for extortion aggravated by the mafia method. The judicial steps of a controversial story

The sentence of Fabrizio Miccoli becomes definitive, the former captain of Palermo who, as established by the second section of the Supreme Court, will have to serve the sentence of three years and six months: according to justice, Miccoli commissioned an extortion aggravated by the mafia method to Mauro Lauricella, son of the boss of the Kalsa Antonino “u scintilluni”, already sentenced in turn definitively to 7 years in prison. Therefore, the request of the Deputy Attorney General of the Supreme Court, Fulvio Baldi, to reject Miccoli’s appeal has been accepted.

Dramatic hours – These are dramatic hours for the player who also wore the blue shirt 10 times: together with his lawyers, he will have to decide where to turn himself in to start serving his sentence. Almost certainly, Miccoli, who was in Rome today for the hearing in Cassation, will ask the Supervisory Court for the application of alternative measures as soon as possible, but a passage in prison is inevitable, the duration of which is impossible to hypothesize at this time.

THE STORY – The legal matter arose from Miccoli’s attempt to recover 12,000 euros, with violence and threats, from the former owner of the “Paparazzi” disco in Isola delle Femmine, Andrea Graffagnini. The episode dates back to more than 10 years ago and caused a sensation because Miccoli and “Scintilla” spoke in the interceptions of judge Giovanni Falcone as a “mud”. Phrases for which the former rosanero captain then apologized publicly.

The player had been sentenced from the first degree, celebrated with the abbreviated rite. A sentence that has held up in all levels of judgment, even if Miccoli has always ruled out knowing that his friend Lauricella was related to mafia members. The final verdict came paradoxically after the one issued with the ordinary rite for the other accused. Moreover, for Miccoli, the prosecutor had asked for archiving twice, before the forced indictment, ordered by the then investigating magistrate Ferdinando Sestito.

SOLIDARITY BODY WORKERS – Moris Carrozzieri, former teammate and great friend of Fabrizio Miccoli, expressed his opinion on the sentence.

“I have just learned that a former teammate of mine, as well as my captain, but above all a brother, will go to jail tomorrow. UNFORTUNATELY THIS IS ITALY. ITALIAN JUSTICE SUCK. SHAME. CAPTAIN YOU WILL ALWAYS BE A TRUE AND CLEAN MAN AS I KNOW YOU, NN THEY WILL NEVER RUIN YOUR IMAGE. Tvb my little dwarf “.

