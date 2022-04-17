Michael Antonelli, 21-year-old cyclist who died of Covid two years after the serious accident in the race: an investigation opened

Michael Antonelli died of Covid in December 2020 at the age of 21. The young San Marino man was seriously injured in a race accident in San Marcello (Pistoia) on 15 August 2018, during the 72nd Florence-Viareggio, the Tuscan classic of August for amateur cyclists (Elite category under 23). For his death, the Pistoia prosecutor asked for the organizer and the race director to be indicted for manslaughter. The preliminary hearing will open on May 9th. This is what La Nazione and Il Tirreno report today.

During the race Antonelli was involved in a group crash and ended up in an escarpment hitting his head. For the serious injuries he had been hospitalized in intensive care, with a confidential prognosis. He then began a long and difficult rehabilitation process following the injuries due to head trauma. Then two years after Covid which in a few days had caused his death. The prosecutor of Pistoia, at the end of the investigations launched on a complaint from the cyclist’s family, recognizing a causal link between the accident and the death of the young man, asked for indictment.