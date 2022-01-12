Michael Arcieri from the NBA to Varese Basketball





There Varese basketball – who today sacked the coach Adriano Vertemati – before announcing the replacement he presented a surprise new manager who will be in charge of the so-called basketball operations, the sporting part of the club. It is about Michael Archers, Italian-American with long experience in the NBA.

New Yorker with strong Italian origins – “native” father and Bolognese mother: the parents met in the shadow of the Two Towers – Arcieri ha worked for several franchises since the early nineties (first assignment in the New Jersey Nets with Drazen Petrovic, then Dallas, New York, Orlando and again the Knicks) with both scout and executive positions. He chose it Luis Scola with whom for some time contacts had begun: from today the new GM is operational in the company even if – everyone underlines – it is a coincidence with respect to Vertemati’s exemption.

The meeting wanted by Scola with the press also served to touch on the topic of the day, precisely the change on the bench. El General explained how the new coach does not necessarily have to be Italian: “The right profile is what will allow us to reach salvation: basketball has no borders or language barriers and if we find the right coach abroad we will take him ». But not the Anglo-Canadian Roy Rana, which Scola has excluded from the list of eligible candidates: the search therefore proceeds (considering the Italians as well, anyway) even if the impression is that the scouting action is close to the end. “The question – continues Scola – that we must ask ourselves at this moment is:” Who is the best coach to avoid relegation, among those on the market “?».

ARRIVAL OF ARCHERS

Scola explained how Arcieri’s engagement took place: «I talked about him with my friend Gerson Rosas (former executive from Houston and Minnesota) who was my guest here in Varese. He told me Michael was in Italy with his family and it could be available to talk about basketball: our relationship started like this and we thought he might be the right person to fill this role given his greatness expertise and experience gained over many years of NBA. He will take care of the sporting part but he has such a background that he can also be useful in other areas, but his field will be that of operations related to basketball ».

«My commitment will go further this year – explains the newcomer – I know that the classification situation is difficult and there is still a lot of work to do. However Luis has an important future vision for the company, a setting reminiscent of the NBA: will need to rebuild but that’s what I’ve done in the past in Orlando and New York. “

MARKET: WHO ARRIVES?

Scola – accompanied by Max Ferraiuolo and Mario Oioli – and the same Arcieri also took stock of the market. The idea is first of all to arrive at a strong pivot in defense, then adding a winger who knows how to create in attack and help keep the team running even in transition. “The market remains difficult and the budget is limited: a condition that further complicates things when it comes to proposing a contract,” explains Scola.

“We have to find substitutes for the players lost in recent days and it seems to me that we are close to the pivot – continues Arcieri – This team is not that far from returning to victory: the last few games have been lost due to details. I do not make any predictions and they are worth nothing but the team is competitive“.



