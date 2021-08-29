Michael B. Jordan in the trailer for A Journal for Jordan directed by Denzel Washington

Often compared to Denzel Washington, Michael B. Jordan is directed by the great actor in the drama A Journal for Jordan, whose trailer has just been released.

When in 2013, at the time of his starring debut in the drama Next stop: Fruitvale Station, we had the opportunity to interview Michael B. Jordan, speaking of the flattering comparisons that were already being made between him and Denzel Washington, he told us he was proud and happy to be named in the same sentence and that he would immediately sign to have a career even remotely similar to his, so much he admired him. Now, 9 years later, Jordan has become star of a film directed by Washington It is entitled A Journal for Jordan, of which the first trailer.

Based on a true, dramatic and sentimental story, told by the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Dana Canedy in “A Journal for Jordan: A Story of Love and Honor”. The story is that of the sergeant Charles Monroe King (Jordan), who writes letters to his newborn son, Jordan, while on duty in Iraq. Unfortunately, the man was killed in 2006 and his wife, Dana Canedy (played in the film by Chanté Adams), he collected his letters in the book for the son who could not know him.

The script of the film is by the Oscar nominee for Mudbound Virgil Williams. In addition to directing, Washington is producing the film with Jordan, in a partnership that was destined to come true.