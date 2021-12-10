Michael B. Jordan on Paul Rudd | Cinema

he is no longer the sexiest man in the world (according to People Magazine). The scepter, as we all know, for this year went to

In a recent chat with Live with Kelly and Ryan (via People) Jordan ironically commented on his “dethronement”:

Like two weeks ago I was praised and now I’m “the sexiest ex-man in the world”. I actually just got over the news. They didn’t warn me, no. It was a little rude, a little disrespectful. But I dropped the question because he’s Paul Rudd, so …

We will soon see the actor in Journal for Jordan, a drama entrusted by Sony to Denzel Washington.

As the director himself points out at the end of the trailer, the film will be released at Christmas “exclusively in cinemas”. The limited release is scheduled for December 10, then the definitive one at 22 DecemberAnd.

Also in the cast of the project Robert Wisdom, Johnny M. Wu and the rookie Jalon Christian.

Written by Virgil Williams, the project is based on the true story of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Dana Canedy and her love affair with Sergeant Charles Monroe King. The latter kept a diary filled with life lessons to pass on to his newly born son Jordan. King was killed in 2006 in Iraq when his son was only 6 months old.

Michael B. Jordan he also produced the project through the Outlier Society. In addition to seeing him on the set of Journal for Jordan, we will see the actor again in Creed 3 of which he will also be director. There is also the possibility that he will return to the role of Killmonger in the sequel to Black Panther now in the process of filming, but for the moment it is only rumors.

