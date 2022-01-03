Michael B. Jordan on the scene where he shows his butt in A Journal for Jordan

A Journal for Jordan he made a lot of talk about himself thanks to the relationship between father and son that he tells, at the first collaboration between Denzel Washington and Michael B. Jordan and, above all, thanks to the scene in which the latter shows the to sit.

In an interview with Variety, Michael B. Jordan talked about this sequence from A Journal for Jordan and said: “I don’t think it was written that way, so I don’t think I read anything like, ‘Oh yeah, Charles walks in and his butt literally flashes on the screen.’ More than anything, it was just born on the spot. we wondered how to shoot it … And we went for it. We knew the film we were making. And we wanted something that gave people what they wanted, so we chose this “.

The scene where Michael B. Jordan is short but, without a doubt, his fans will not miss it for the world! The decision was made by the film’s director of photography, Maryse Alberti, who stated that she would have liked to position the camera in such a way as to frame the actor’s rear.

On the other hand, exploiting one of the sexiest men on the face of the Earth in this sense was an almost obvious idea. A Journal for Jordan was released in the United States on December 25, was directed by Denzel Washington and marks Michael B. Jordan’s debut in the world of romantic films.