Michael B. Jordan received $6.95 million for his mansion in the Hollywood Hills

The actor Michael B. Jordan is still news in the real estate market and it is that now he managed to sell the mansion in Hollywood Hills.

At the end of March Jordan listed the property on the market for $6.98 million. and finally managed to sell for $6.95 million dollars, just a little less than expected.

The actor, who is currently filming the third installment of ‘Creed’, bought this mansion in 2019 for $5.8 million dollarsso he has managed to make a large profit from the sale.

Before this mansion belonged to the television presenter Daisy Fuentes. and its construction dates back to 1997. The design was in charge of the architect Jeff Mills and over time they did some remodeling.

The property with 25 years of construction it has an extension of 4,800 square feet distributed in three bedrooms, five bathrooms, hall, kitchen, living room, dining room, cinema room and other amenities.

The entire property has wide spaces. The master suite, for example, has a fireplace, living room, balcony, and walk-in closet. The private bathroom a double vanity, oval shaped tub, shower, private balcony and a yoga loft.

The exterior of the property has extensive green areas with a swimming pool, spa area, hot tub, outdoor kitchen, barbecue and other ideal spaces to enjoy the outdoors.

The actor bought a few weeks ago a mansion in Encino of 12,300 square feet and that had a cost of $12.9 million dollars.

