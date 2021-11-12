Michael B. Jordan shows off his biceps in a training video for Creed 3

The third installment of the Rocky spin-off series led by Michael B Jordan, Creed, is expected to be released next year. Besides Jordon, Creed III will also see the return of Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad, in addition to the participation of Jonathan Majors. While awaiting the release of the film, celebrity coach Corey Calliet shared a video of Jordan during an intense training session. “Director by day who builds a body by night! To obtain the great reward, it is necessary to achieve a certain consistency … “, wrote Calliet accompanying the video.

Sylvester Stallone will not be in Creed 3

Who won’t return for Creed III is Rocky star Sylvester Stallone. “I think Sly made it known that he wasn’t coming back for that, but I think, you know, his essence and his spirit … there will always be a little bit of Rocky in Adonis,” he said Michael B Jordan to IGN. “But this is a Creed franchise, and we really want to build this story and this world around it moving forward. So I hope you will love what I am thinking … what we are preparing. I think it will be something special “, then specified the actor.

In Creed (2015), which was directed by Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler, a cancer patient Rocky Balboa leads the character of Jordan, the son of his friend Apollo (originally played by Carl Weathers). In the 2018 sequel, Creed II, Steven Caple Jr. took over directing. The film saw Rocky lead Donnie into a fight against Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), the son of the mighty Russian Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) who killed his father during the events of Rocky IV. At the moment, it is not clear what the plot of Creed III will be.

“Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right“, he has declared Michael B. Jordan when MGM announced the new movie. “Creed III is that moment – a moment in my life where I’ve become more confident in who I am, maturing personally, growing professionally and learning from greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top-tier directors that I respect.” Creed III is expected to hit theaters on November 23, 2022.