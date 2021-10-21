Michael Bay movie trailer with Jake Gyllenhaal

Ambulance from Michael Bay shows itself to the public with the first official trailer. With protagonist Jake Gyllenhaal, the film is the remake of the Danish psychological thriller of the same name released in 2005. Directed by Laurits Munch-Petersen, the original film centers on a bank robbery involving a veteran returned from Afghanistan and his brother. However, the robbery doesn’t go as planned, with the brothers having no choice but to take hostages and hijack an ambulance. As the situation escalates, old wounds reopen in the siblings’ relationship as they struggle to survive what appears to be an impossible situation. The screenplay for the American remake is written by Chris Fedak. James Vanderbilt, Bradley Fischer and Will Sherak are the producers. Details of the film are currently unknown. However, we know that Ambulance will be inspired by 90’s action thriller films, such as Speed And Bad Boys, the latest of which was directed by Michael Bay. The film will hit theaters on February 18, 2022.

Ambulance: the first trailer of the new Michael Bay thriller

The cast of the film also includes Garret Dillahunt, A Martinez, Keir O’DonnellAnd Moses Ingram. Dillahunt recently starred in Zack Snyder’s film Army of the Dead and regularly stars in the AMC series Fear the Walking Dead. Martinez recently appeared as Jacob Nighthorse in Longmire of Netflix. He has also appeared in films such as The Cowboys, She-Devil And Powwow Highway. O’Donnell recently starred in Into the Dark by Hulu e Project Blue Book for History Channel. His recent television credits include Legion, Fargo And Ray Donovan. There Ingram recently made her television debut in the Netflix miniseries The Queen of Chess, in which she plays the best friend and orphan of chess champion Beth Harmon, Jolene. We will soon see her alongside Denzel Washington in A24’s Macbeth.