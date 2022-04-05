Michael Bay says people should be talking about Ukraine instead of the Will Smith scandal

Michael Bay is a famous filmmaker of American origin, known for having directed big-budget action films like Armageddon – 39%, Pearl Harbor – 25% and the Transformers franchise – 57%. Recently, Bay counted (via dead line) that he wasn’t watching the Oscars, so he missed the night’s defining incident, Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock on stage at the Dolby Theater.

Bay and Smith they have worked together on films like Two Rebel Police – 43% and Two Rebel Cops 2 – 23%, so they filled the director with questions about the scandal of Smith, in an attempt to know his position regarding what happened. While he was promoting his new movie Ambulance – 67%, Bay He shared his thoughts on the incident, assuring that he is not interested at all, as there are more important things that should be talked about right now, such as the terrible situation in Ukraine. The filmmaker said the following:

First of all, to begin with, it’s wrong. But that’s all people talk about. And I really don’t care. Hollywood gets really self-centered. There are babies exploding in the Ukraine right now. We should be talking about that.

After having worked several times with Smith, Bay also had some positive things to say about the actor, who even before the attack on Chris Rock, was known as one of the most likeable celebrities in Hollywood. The director added the following:

I’ve worked with him, he’s not that guy. He had never seen him lose his cool like that. I thought it was all planned because I saw him smile, and I’ve been on set when Will is upsetting people, when he’s joking with people.

Among the most important works of Bayis the film franchise of transformers, created and distributed by Paramount Pictures, is one of the most popular action and science fiction movies of the last decades. Despite garnering disappointing reviews, this series of films have managed to charm thousands, amassing a massive following over the years.

The first title under Bay’s direction was transformers from 2007; Transformers 2: Revenge of the Fallen was released in 2009 – 19%; in 2011 came the third installment, Transformers: Dark of the Moon – 35%; in 2014, Transformers: Age of Extinction – 18% and the fifth, Transformers: The Last Knight – 15%, hit theaters in 2017. In addition, Bumblebee was released in 2018 – 95%, a franchise spin-off starring Hailee Steinfeld, directed by Travis Knight and written by Christina Hodson.

