Michael Bay Says Steven Spielberg Asked Him to Stop Making Transformers Movies

The movie franchise transformers created and distributed by Paramount Pictures, it is one of the most popular action and science fiction movies of the last decades. Despite having received disappointing reviews, this series of films directed by Michael Bay (Armageddon – 39%, Squad 6 – 70%), have managed to charm thousands, amassing a huge following over the years.

The first title under the direction of Bay it was transformers 57% from 2007; Transformers 2: Revenge of the Fallen was released in 2009 – 19%; in 2011 came the third installment, Transformers: Dark of the Moon – 35%; in 2014, Transformers: Age of Extinction – 18% and the fifth, Transformers: The Last Knight – 15%, hit theaters in 2017. In addition, Bumblebee was released in 2018 – 95%, a franchise spin-off starring Hailee Steinfeld, directed by Travis Knight and written by Christina Hodson.

UNITED UK recently spoke with Michael Bay about the premiere of his new film Ambulance – 67%, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González. In addition, during the conversation the media reporter and Bay tackled the saga of transformers, because the fifteenth anniversary of the first installment is approaching. Reflecting on the past and his work on the popular franchise, the filmmaker commented on the following:

Making the first movie was a scary thing. It was a technology that we didn’t know if it would work, and then it was very successful. It was the first time that digital effects were so reflective, so it broke new ground. It was a fun experience. raised more than [$US 709 millones]there are many movie tickets and many people who saw it.

In general, the work of Bay in the franchise transformers has grossed more than $4.5 billion, but many say the quality of the films has been on the wane. Despite the exorbitant profits, even Bay thinks he should have stopped directing projects transformers for some time. Bay mentioned that even acclaimed director Steven Spielberg (Ready Player One: The Game Begins – 78%, Love without barriers – 100%) told him to stop. Bay shared the following:

I made too many tapes of them. Steven Spielberg told me: ‘Just stop at three.’ And I said I’d stop. The studio begged me to do a fourth, and then that installment made a billion too. And then I said I’d stop there. And they begged me again. I should have stopped. It was fun doing it.

