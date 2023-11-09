Michael Bay should never have made ‘Pearl Harbor’

big picture pearl harborDirected by Michael Bay, it attempts to combine war and romance, but fails to balance the two storylines effectively, resulting in a slow pace and disjointed story.

One of the most distinguished directors of action blockbusters, michael bay instantly jumped from commercials and music videos to box office hits bad boys, rockAnd armageddonWith the strengthening of the latter of the three The style and subject matter with which it would become synonymous, At the time of Bay’s emergence in Hollywood, romance epics took the industry by storm, particularly James Cameron‘S titanic, The same year as Bay’s action odyssey of oil drillers turned astronauts, Steven Spielberg Pushed boundaries in highlighting the horrors of war on the battlefield saving Private Ryan, Both Cameron and Spielberg’s films were massively commercially and critically successful. titanic Took home 11 Oscars, including Best Picture. Bay, who lacked artistic respect in the eyes of film critics, directed pearl harbor 2001 continued its bid for critical legitimacy as well as box office prosperity. While his efforts at portraying a deadly romance amidst the horrors of war were equally popular and iconic, Bay should have stayed away from directing this film.

What is ‘Pearl Harbor’ about?

Based on the historical background of the 1941 attack on a United States naval base, pearl harbor Follows two lieutenants, Rafe McCauley (ben affleck) and Danny Walker (Josh Hartnett), and the romance between them and their mutual love, Lieutenant Evelyn Johnson (Kate Beckinsale), a nurse for the Navy. parallel to titanic are clear – A hopeful relationship juxtaposed with impending deadly destruction, with the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service standing as the tip of the iceberg.

Where James Cameron’s film seamlessly balances two interconnected stories, Michael Bay’s film clearly Works broadly as two separate films, The opposing tones of romance and preparation for the attack do not work in harmony and only serve to slow the story down. The arrival of December 7, 1941 takes up a lot of screen time – to the extent that the film’s lengthy runtime exists only to claim status as an epic.

Action sequences filled with explosions captured via shaky camera are Michael Bay’s comfort zone. whoever has seen armageddon or any of them transformer Films know that the director has never shied away from complex characterizations and human relationships. Despite the slow pace of the film in the first half, it seems that Eager to end the chaotic love triangle leading to a destructive war. Which happened on 7th December. After about 90 minutes of buildup, as the bay comes in the midst of the Japanese Navy’s preparations for a sometimes surprise attack, the first fighter jets take off into the base in Honolulu, Hawaii, and a nod to the director’s cinematic style. The word “behemoth” has finally been put to work. There is an extensive action set piece depicting an air strike. A loud, massive, and clear display of the chaos of war., The sequence is detailed in its depiction of the battlefield, including hundreds of extras, fighter jets, missiles, sinking ships, and various parts of the naval base that are severely affected by the attack such as the kitchen staff and the hospital. Overall, this scene is a captivating exhibition of Hollywood spectacle, and therein lies the problem.

Illustration of “The Day That Will Live in Infamy”, as coined President Franklin D. Roosevelt, is fascinating on an initial viewing level, which is quite worrying given that what is being shown was the deadliest attack on American soil at the time. Has senseless violence and affinity for blowing up heavy machinery Funny and forgivable when the situation is a ridiculous buddy-cop or super-robot movie., in the matter of pearl harborThe devastation on the islands of Hawaii is highly sensitive in relation to historical events, and The action feels hollow as a result, The sequence proclaims itself as a demonstration of the carnage of war, but it never proves that statement. Bay’s lack of emotional maturity and nuance is evident in this film and most critically in his attacking direction. Soldiers are launched like projectiles whenever an explosion occurs, and any additional damage caused by enemy fire is played out as a mindless extravaganza. the film Lacks the experience of watching cruelty and torture inaugurated by saving Private Ryan, Bay’s preposterous tendency to blow up everything in sight cannot rely on the crutch of “taking your mind off entertainment” when considering the subject of a real-life tragedy. In your fixed view, pearl harbor Takes it away The weight of a video game rather than the devastating loss of innocence and peace. On the island and in America as a whole.

Why doesn’t the Pearl Harbor romance work?

Even before Michael Bay decides to have fun amid the backdrop of tragedy, the film lacks seriousness. With his clever, fast-paced, explosive action direction, Bay is commonly associated with his glamorized and openly patriotic portrayal of the military and armed forces. This quality is effective throughout the film, but it especially resonates in the set-up before the attack. The glossy Dutch angle shots of the characters standing with the sky in the background seem closer to military recruitment propaganda than film. Influence of interwar romantic epics, such as Best Picture-winners from here to Eternity Present here since 1953, but dependent on The clichéd character dynamics weaken the attempt to simulate emotional weight. Of its predecessors. Blockbuster action filmmaking and heartfelt melodrama are not mutually exclusive, because that was the formula titanic Weaving succeeded, and as a result it became a four-quadrant sensation in theatres. Affleck’s Rafe, a flying genius who tests the patience of his superiors, is less a real person and more a parody of Maverick’s Maverick. top Gun, Beckinsale’s Evelyn is an angelic young woman who serves perfectly as a mentor of emotional support to both Rafe and Hartnett’s Danny. Bay doesn’t sell the romance with an ounce of naturalism, whether in the form of beauty or pathos.

Why doesn’t Michael Bay’s ‘Pearl Harbor’ work?

Having outlined the flaws of the love story, it provided an opportunity for Bay to effectively contrast the romanticism of a principled American before entering World War II with the destruction that would occur on December 7. Where this storytelling device fails in execution is the gratuitous nature of the toothless violence seen in the attack. Ultimately, Unbridled patriotism blinds him By presenting the story honestly and properly.

pearl harbor It was disguised as a sophisticated leap forward for Bay, but behind the scenes, the film succumbs to the director’s juvenile tendencies. there is No realization of the seriousness behind the atrocities of war, and the fantasy romance is true about a teen discovering feelings for the first time. A problem is prominent when a film about a serious tragedy is inseparable from the rest of Bay’s filmography. The story of the Pearl Harbor attacks deserved a more mature, concise and nuanced treatment, rather than Bay’s maximalist theatrics. “Behemoth”, at least, is ironically gratifying, as long as it is used transformer franchise or pain gain, As for depicting a day that was spent in infamy, Michael Bay should have passed.

