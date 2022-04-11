Michael Bay: “When ‘Two Rebel Cops’ came out, the critics hit it hard because they don’t like change”

Michael Bay returns to theaters with an original action thriller he calls his own ‘Speed’. In ‘Ambulance. Escape Plan’ Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González are trapped in an ambulance speeding through Los Angeles. There are chases and explosions, because it’s a Michael Bay movie.

The director of ‘Transformers’ and ‘Armageddon’ (among many others) visited Spain to present his new film and we had the privilege and opportunity to receive him on our Golfa Session podcast. Half an hour may seem like a short time to review the career of the fifth highest-grossing filmmaker in history (ahead of James Cameron), but being Michael Bay the guest gives him time to tell us many things. Here we leave you some of the most outstanding headlines, although we recommend that you listen to the podcast (you have it in the original version and with an interpreter) or watch the video on our YouTube channel. You can find the podcast on Spotify, iVoox and Apple Podcasts.

The best statements of Michael Bay

“I have never shot in Spain, but I would like to. I have shot around the world”

“When I was in film school I asked my mother to throw bricks out the window at home, and she agreed”

“To save up to buy my first car, I worked as an intern at Lucasfilm”

“I decided I wanted to make movies when I saw ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark'”

“At university I discovered that I could move people with photography”

“I studied film with Joss Whedon, his graduation film was ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’. And he had more money than me”

“In movies, time always means money”

“I made video clips and commercials as steps to become a film director”

“‘Speed’ was the first movie I applied for, obviously I didn’t get it”

“Steven [Spielberg] He offered me to direct ‘Little Warriors’, but I didn’t accept, because if you fail in your first film when you go from commercials and video clips to the cinema, it’s over, you’re dead”

“When ‘Two Bad Cops’ came out, critics hit it hard, because critics don’t like change”

“I didn’t have a lot of money on ‘Two Bad Cops’, so I started doing a very choppy montage. And I realized that the new generations can see things faster, process them faster”

“Nowadays all action movies are edited in the same ‘Two Bad Cops’ style”

“My grandfather told me that I was never going to make any money in the film industry”

“I make films for one type of audience. They don’t have to be liked by everyone”

“The critics go too far with me, it’s known. But I’m the third director who has generated the most at the box office”

“I asked a critic why he was so hard on me and he said, ‘Because you’ve been very successful at a very young age'”

“When I first went to China, they told me I was one of the few directors they knew in the whole world”

“It took us two and a half months to do the big explosion scene in ‘Pearl Harbor,’ and it’s the biggest explosion ever shot according to the Guinness Book of World Records”

“The mayor of Los Angeles and the governor told us that an action scene from ‘Ambulance’ was very dangerous, and I told them it was all safe and that’s what I do. I’ve shot more of these than any director alive. I’m the Michael Jordan of these things.”

“Megan [Fox] and I are friends. The things you read on the Internet are false, it is a lie. We’re going to do a TV series together, ‘Blank'”

“‘Ambulance’ is a love letter to ERs, EMTs, paramedics, the police…”

“I told Eiza that I wasn’t going to shoot her pretty, I was going to shoot her like a tough woman”

“It is important to show strong women”

“Some directors sit behind the monitor or spend the day in their trailer. Not me: I don’t have a trailer or a chair”

“I’m a very efficient director, and the energy helps create what I try to get out of the actors”

“I get along really well with actors. I love working with them, jamming with them, and I love when they add themselves. But we all have good days and bad days.”

“As a director, you have to be a psychologist with your actors”

“I know Ed Harris’ moves, on his fifth take it’s brilliant. Sean Connery, on the second or third. Jake [Gyllenhaal] you may need one or three. with yahya [Abdul-Mateen II] there could be four… Each actor is different”

“Ridley Scott says the hardest thing a director has to do is create a world. I’m not the kind of director who’s going to do ‘Star Wars 4,’ because George Lucas created that world. I want to create my own world. I’m not interested in doing ‘Batman 9′”

‘Ambulance. Escape plan’ premieres in theaters April 13.