Michael Bublé, his ex-girlfriend is very famous: “I was an idiot”

Michael Bublé’s ex-girlfriend is a very famous actress: however, he admitted to having behaved like an “idiot” in his past relationships.

When it comes to Christmas songs, yours certainly can’t be missing: the crooner Michael Bublé achieved tremendous success playing with craftsmanship and style flawless some of the most beautiful and traditional Christmas carols ever. Let’s find out some more curiosities about his private life. Born in Canada in September 1975, Michael Bublè also has Italian citizenship. Not everyone knows, but the grandfather of the famous singer was Italian and more precisely a native of a municipality in the province of Treviso.

READ ALSO >>> Who is Michael Buble’s wife? Beautiful Argentinian model

However, his nephew lived in Canada, in Vancouver, and before devoting himself entirely to music, he worked for a time with his father as a salmon fisherman. As a boy, his dream was to become a journalist, but soon, thanks also to the encouragement of his Italian grandfather, he discovered his great vocation for music. Her first album was released in 2003 and has since sold more than 74 million copies worldwide. Let’s now turn to his private life: do you know who his ex-girlfriend is?

Michael Bublé’s ex-girlfriend

The beautiful and very famous ex-girlfriend of Michael Bublé is the English actress Emily Blunt, star of numerous successful films including The girl on the train, Mary Poppins And A quiet place. The two were engaged for about three years in the early 2000s, until they started filming rumors of an alleged betrayal by him. Their relationship, one of the most followed in showbiz, ended suddenly, and even now it is not known for sure what they were the reasons for the abrupt break.

READ ALSO >>> Michael Buble’s drama: “My son has cancer”

In an interview released some time ago for the program eTalk, Michael Bublè hinted that the fault may have been his own. You have never confirmed or denied the rumors about the betrayal, but admitted that he had not been a true gentleman in his past love affairs. “I’ve been an idiot, I’ve been numb and unconscious to the hearts of the women I’ve been with” he declared in fact. After finally settling his head, the singer has found love with the model Luisana Lopilato, with whom he has three beautiful children today.