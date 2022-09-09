Michael Bublé: his ten romantic songs that you have to listen to

the love between Michael Buble Y louisana lopilato was born in 2008, when the Canadian musician received the Argentine actress in his dressing room after her show at the Teatro Gran Rex in Buenos Aires, because she wanted to take a picture with him. That night he told his assistants: “I’m going to marry that girl.”

After a three-year long-distance romance, they were officially married on April 2, 2011 in Buenos Aires and in a symbolic ceremony the following month in Canada. And they formed a beautiful family to which their children Noah (on August 27, 2013), Elías (on January 22, 2016), Vida (on July 25, 2018) and the newcomer Cielo (on January 19, 2018) joined. last August).

Michael Steven Buble was born on September 9, 1975 in Burnaby, British Columbia. He had his first job at the age of 14 as a commercial fisherman with his father, a job he kept until he was 20. It was then that his grandfather helped him find his horizon as a singer: he took him to several Italian bars, where he made his first appearances in pubic, and paid for singing lessons.

His career as one of the crooners most recognized of the 21st century gained momentum when at a wedding in the United States she met David Foster -producer who had worked with Madonna, Michael Jackson, Céline Dion and Whitney Houston, among other stars- who would later become her agent.

I also read: Cielo Yoli Rose, the daughter of Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé, was born: the first photo of the baby

In 2003 he released his first album, “Michael Buble”but the takeoff occurred with the second work, “It’s time” (2005), which included hits like “You Don’t Know Me”, “Feeling Good”, “Can’t Buy Me Love”, “Save the Last Dance for Me”, “Song for You”, and “Quando, Quando, Quando”.

He has released nine studio albums, until the one released in 2022 that bears the name “Heaven”. And he has won three Grammy Awards. the most important award in the world of music.

Michael Bublé: songs to fall in love

1) “Haven’t met you yet”. Of course, the beautiful song that he dedicated to Luisana Lopilato twelve years ago is first on the list, as it was on the charts in 2009. The beautiful Argentine actress, who at that time was having a great long-distance romance with the singer, starred in the famous video clip at Killarney Market.

Michael Buble with Luisana Lopilato. (Photo: Reuters)

2) “I’ll never not love you”. As a continuation of the love story, the couple appears in the new video clip with their four children – little Cielo Yoli Rose was in the actress’s belly – leaving the same supermarket where they recorded the previous clip. In addition, the video recreates and honors some famous love scenes from various films, with Bublé and Luisana as protagonists.

Michael Bublé – I’ll never not love you, video that he shares with Luisana Lopilato.

3) “Kissing a fool”. George Michael’s great song was one of the great successes of his first album, Michael Bublereleased in 2003. In that same production there are other reverted love songs such as “How can you mend a broken heart” (a hit by The Bee Gees with the participation of Barry Gibb on the choirs) and “The way you look tonight”.

4) “Home”. This original song by the Canadian singer-songwriter with the color of jazz classics appears on his second album, It’s time, released in 2005. Written in Italy with his music producer and his daughter, he dedicated it to his first girlfriend, actress and dancer Debbie Dymuss. It peaked at number one on the Billboard Adult Contemporary Tracks.

Michael Bublé – Kissing a Fool, the song that immortalized George Michael

5) “Everything”. One of the biggest hits in his musical career belongs to his third album, call me irresponsiblefrom 2007. He wrote it to the British actress Emily Blunt, his girlfriend between 2005 and mid-2008.

Michael Bublé, on stage (DPA).

6) “Crazy love”. The song that gave the title to his fourth studio album, from 2009, reverts the romantic hit by Irishman Van Morrison.

7) “The way you look to me”. One of the first songs to win an Oscar in the thirties, performed by Fred Astaire. Since then there have been many versions, among which the best are Frank Sinatra’s and Michael Bublé’s.

I also read: Michael Bublé burst into tears when asked about the health of his son Noah

8) “Feel good”. The sixties classic that had already sounded in the voices of Nina Simone, Sammy Davis Jr. and George Michael, recovered its essence once again in Bublé’s version.

9) “My Valentine”. The cover he made of Paul McCartney’s beautiful love ballad was produced by the ex-Beatle and has nothing to envy the original edition.

Michael Bublé – My Valentine, produced by Paul McCartney.

10) “When, when, when”. The popular Italo-pop song created in 1962 with bossa-nova rhythms was remade together with his compatriot Nelly Furtado, to listen again and again. “Tell me when you’re going to be mine, tell me when, when, when…”