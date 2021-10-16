Michael Caine announces his retirement from acting: “now I’m a writer”

Michael Caine announced his retirement from acting at the age of 88, concluding a career of nearly 70 years with his latest film Best Sellers. After playing iconic roles, such as Alfred Pennyworth in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, the actor has decided to “retire”.

After almost 60 years of activity, Michael Caine he retired from acting and recently revealed how he got there to this decision in a radio interview a Kermode and Mayo by BBC Radio 5.

Last month in the USA what is probably his latest film came out, Best Sellers, a dramatic comedy in which Caine starred opposite Aubrey Plaza, Scott Speedman, Ellen Wong, Cary Elwes and Veronica Ferres.

“Strangely, it really turned out to be my last part. Because I haven’t worked in two years, and I have a spinal problem that hits my leg, so I can’t walk very well. And I’ve also written a couple of books, which have been published and have been successful. Now I’m not an actor, I’m a writer, which is lovely because as an actor you have to get up, go out at six in the morning and go to the studio. When you are a writer, you start writing without getting out of bed. “

Caine has been writing books since the early 1980s, the most recent is Blowing the Bloody Doors Off: And Other Lessons in Life of 2018.

When asked if Best Sellers it will be his latest movie, Caine he answered: “I think so. Obviously there have been no offers for two years because no one has made any films that I would like to do. But you know, I’m 88 and there aren’t exactly scripts coming out with the protagonist being 88, you know?”

Caine most recently appeared alongside John David Washington and Robert Pattinson in the Nolan-directed film Tenet, shot in 2019 and released last year, and in the fantasy film Come Away, shot in the UK in August 2018 but not released until 2020.

There Caine’s career began on stage in the early 1950s before that the London actor made his big screen debut in the 1956 war film The fusiliers of the seas of China (A Hill in Korea).

The collaboration between Caine and Nolan started with the role of Alfred Pennyworth, the butler and trusted confidant of the Bruce Wayne by Christian Bale, in Batman Begins 2005. The duo teamed up again for two more Batman films, The dark Knight of 2008 and The Dark Knight – The Return of 2012, as well as The Prestige 2006, the 2010 blockbuster Inception, Interstellar of 2014 and Dunkirk finally set in World War II in 2017 Tenet.

Others memorable roles of recent years include Arthur Tressler in Now You See Me and its sequel and role as “Arthur” in Kingsman: The Secret Service. A few months ago Caine changed his lifestyle to be able to spend as much time as possible with his grandchildren.

It’s really the end of an era, but at least we have decades of Michael Caine to enjoy at our leisure. We leave you with our Tenet review.