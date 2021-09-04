Michael Caine tells how Christopher Nolan asked him to play Alfred in Batman Begins | Cinema

Ever since we saw him as Alfred in, Michael Caine has become a permanent presence in the films of Christopher Nolan. A role, that of the famous butler, arrived a few years after the actor’s decision to retire from the scene, a choice which, fortunately, for all of us cinema lovers, Michael Caine has no longer kept faith.

In a chat with Variety a few days ago, the English actor had the opportunity to recall the decidedly peculiar way through which Christopher Nolan proposed him the part of Alfred.

Michael Caine says:

I have a house in the countryside, I was there on a Sunday and here I hear the doorbell ring. I was close by so I went directly to answer. And I found myself in front of a man with a script in hand who explained to me that he is a director. I wonder “Can I come in? I would like you to play the butler in Batman “. So I watched “The butler? And what am I supposed to say? Is dinner served? “. And then he started explaining to me that no, he was basically Batman’s godfather and it was a much bigger part. This is the first thing I remember about Christopher Nolan. Acting in that movie was great. As an actor, the thing is, with Nolan, you don’t always know what happens in a scene. And if you ask him something he answers you “I’ll tell you after you do it!”.

Then, commenting on his not having kept faith with the decision to withdraw from the scene, he adds:

If I had retired at 65, I wouldn’t have won an Oscar. I would never have made a movie with Jack Nicholson and I would not have made all these movies with Christopher Nolan. They are in all his films, as a good luck charm. I was also in Dunkirk. There was no part for me and so he entrusted me with only that vocal of the officer who responded to the planes giving directions on what to bomb.

What do you think of this anecdote told by Michael Caine about Christopher Nolan and Batman? Tell us in the comments below!