Michael Cera and Issa Rae Join Margot Robbie in Barbie Movie

The plastic life must be really fantastic, since the Barbie movie directed by Margot Robbie it just added two other prominent stars to its cast, Issa Rae and Michael Cera. as it reveals PeopleRae and Cera were cast in undisclosed roles as the film adaptation of Mattel’s iconic toy line is still being kept under wraps.

After creating and starring in the 2011 web series The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl, Rae became a rising star in Hollywood. The web series became HBO’s full series “Insecure,” which ended last year after five successful seasons. Rae also appeared in the hit drama The Hate U Give and will voice Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman in this year’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part 1). The actress is known for her fight for black and female representation in front of and behind the camera, and her involvement in the Barbie project suggests that the film adaptation will not be what everyone expected.

As for Cera, the actor is known for starring in cult movies like Superbad, Juno, and Scott Pilgrim vs. TheWorld. In 2014, Cera also launched his music career with the album “True That”. The mysterious project becomes more intriguing with the additions of Rae and Cera to the cast of Barbie. So far, we know that Robbie will play the role of Barbie, while Ryan Gosling will play her toy, Ken. However, the star-studded cast of Barbie already features Will Ferrell, America Ferrara, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Arianna Greenblatt, and Simu Liu, all playing unknown roles.

Robbie will produce the film through his LuckyChap Entertainment banner with Tom Ackerley. The company was also behind the Oscar-nominated films I, Tonya and Promising Young Woman, as well as producing DC’s Harley Quinn-centric Birds of Prey. Considering that Robbie and LuckyChap are often involved in movies that offer a refreshing female perspective, we’re all very curious to see what Barbie becomes, especially considering that the toy line is often accused of raising beauty expectations. Unreal for girls.

Robbie Brenner and David Heyman will also produce the project for Mattel and Heyday Films, respectively. LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara and Mattel’s Ynon Kreiz will executive produce the film. The film is directed by Academy Award nominee Greta Gerwig from a screenplay she wrote with Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story, White Noise). Although Mattel has already adapted its Barbie lines into dozens of animated films, this will be the first live-action movie inspired by the iconic doll.

Barbie is expected to hit theaters sometime in 2023. The movie is currently shooting in London. @worldwide