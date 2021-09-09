Michael Constantine, Patriarch Gus of My Big Fat Greek Wedding, was 94 years old

Michael Constantine died. He was 94 years old, the death occurred from natural causes. The actor, after a long career, had been consecrated by the role of the patriarch Kostas “Gus” Portokalos in the film My Big Fat Greek Wedding. The death occurred on August 31, but was only communicated in these hours.

The role in My Big Fat Greek Wedding

It was 2002, when the film hit theaters My big fat Greek wedding. The film directed by Joel Zwick and produced by Tom Hanks, was inspired by anecdotes from the private life of the leading actress Nia Vardalos, who married an American despite the fact that the family prompts her to spend her life with a man who shares their Greek origins. In the movie, Michael Constantine played Gus, father of the protagonist Toula. A man who did not accept his daughter’s relationship with the American Ian. Despite the long career he had behind him, it was this character who consecrated the actor. My big fat Greek wedding was a huge success, grossing $ 360 million.

Michael Constantine’s career

If my big fat Greek wedding allowed Michael Constantine to be known and appreciated all over the world, in reality that is just one piece of a very long career that began in 1959 with the movie “The eight death cells”. From there, numerous other films followed, such as George Cukor’s “Relationship to Four”; Howard Morris’s “How I Hurt Your Jet”; Stuart Rosenberg’s “Voyage of the Damned”; Brian Gibson’s “The Juror” and Tom Hollande’s “Evil Eye” in addition to participation in TV shows successful as “On the edge of reality”; “Room 222”; “Ellery Queen”; “MacGyver”; The Lady in Yellow “and” Cold Case – Unsolved Crimes “.