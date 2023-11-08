Michael Costello “whitewashes” Asian model after her face was replaced by AI

An Asian model named Sheryn Wu says that a fashion designer – Michael Costello – replaced her face with that of an AI white woman.

“I recently walked for Michael Costello, but that’s not what I posted on his story,” Wu said, pointing to an altered photo of herself on the runway in her viral TikTok. “Michael is a big designer with 1.7 million followers. Editing my face and removing my race is completely disrespectful.”

She said Costello claimed to cast her because he liked her, except that she “wasn’t even on his official list.” According to the young TikToker, she left at the last minute due to a model missing.

Sheryn Wu tells all

Being of Asian descent, I was intrigued by Wu’s story, so I reached out to her. I thought Wu was the one who grabbed Costello when she posted the edited photo on her IG Stories — turns out I was wrong. It was his mother who witnessed this, which added another layer of pain to the situation. On October 24, 2023, Costello uploaded an altered image of Wu to social media. Her mother noticed it 12 hours later and alerted her daughter. in a message to AVThe model wrote, “She was confused, sent me the edited photo and texted me: ‘Have you ever thought?’, Which translates to ‘Wait a second, can I call you?'”

Wu’s immediate reaction to her mother was, “Who is this?” “He didn’t realize it was his own photo. I was confused as to why he sent me a random model,” she told us. He then called me, frantically saying, ‘Isn’t this your dress? Why is the head different? I thought I made a mistake.” I can only imagine what Wu’s mother was going through when her daughter’s natural beauty was replaced with a white, AI-generated face. No parent would like to see their children humiliated, not even in front of millions of people.

Wu was at a loss. “My initial reaction was excitement, then horror. How did this get approved? Did the designer do this? I’m too afraid to ask – I generally avoid confrontation. When I heard my mother’s reaction my Heartbroken. My mother, one of my biggest fans, had to see her own daughter’s body in a different light,” he added. “She had no idea why someone would do this, let alone post it. Leave.”

The fashion designer is reportedly blaming the photographer for the badly edited picture. “When I asked Mr. Costello why he changed my head, I was ignored and simply told that he can’t control what the photographers give him. All he had to do was give me a reason and take responsibility. Was very easy. But they never did. “I felt very small,” Wu confessed. “What about makeup artist work? What about the hairdresser who wanted photos for her portfolio?”

Wu said that when an unnamed model asked Costello about the image, he said it was merely “fan art”. I’m not sure how changing a model’s race and face is “fan art”, so I’d love for Costello to elaborate. To make matters worse, the models and makeup artists on the show don’t get paid. They try to get their name and image out there, but Wu doesn’t get that chance by covering her face on social media. “To my knowledge, none of us were getting paid; we do this for the sake of performance and art,” Wu told us in his message.

Michael Costello reportedly has a “problematic” past

This is not the first time Costello has been considered a racist. In 2014, Costello initially claimed that Chrissy Teigen had called him a “racist”, posting screenshots of alleged messages between them. Teigen, who has faced criticism for her past hurtful tweets, apologized but did not contact Costello directly. The allegation prompted other individuals to come forward with allegations against him – including sexual harassment and body shaming.

Leona Lewis was one of them. The singer revealed her negative experience with Costello and how he refused to give her a dress for a charity fashion show because of her body shape. Lewis said she was “embarrassed” and “deeply hurt” and that the order was “a complete surprise because a few weeks ago I was told they would be making the dress for me.”

A makeup artist named Jordan Liberty also claims that Costello sent her inappropriate messages during her chemotherapy treatments. Yes, read that again. You’d have to be crazy to do something so insensitive, so I can only hope these allegations are false. On a separate occasion, designer Maxi James came into conflict with Costello over one of her dress designs, leading to even more allegations of racism and a physical altercation.

Three days ago, Costello took to Instagram after facing criticism from social media users. “I just want to sit here and apologize from the bottom of my heart,” he said. “I’m really shocked and insulted and honestly (I) don’t know what to say to you guys.” If you think he’s apologizing to Wu, think again. He further added, “Two of my very close friends, with whom I work every day, Tanya and Shishi, do not know that renaissance way.”

Meanwhile, Wu has continued to use her voice, but suggested that Costello’s PR team could do some damage control after “bots” came to her defense on social media. He wrote on Instagram, “Over 500 bots telling my story that it is suspicious, accounts are being created to impersonate me, accounts are being suspended, every comment about this situation is reported. Is.” “All this happened after I spoke.”

“I didn’t know about his past before I walked in for him…” Wu added in her caption on IG. “I wish I did.”

For Wu and many other women in the entertainment and fashion industries, speaking out about abuse by high-profile individuals is a difficult step. Fear of potential consequences and the power dynamics within the industry can force anyone to remain silent. Still, the model is speaking out to encourage others to do the same.

“I sat in fear for three days wondering what would happen to me if I spoke out,” Wu recalled. “I thought I’d complain in a little corner of the Internet: to my family and friends. I didn’t know it would spread to this extent. But I thought if I didn’t stand up, I’d be betraying my Your values ​​and integrity. As long as my story is out there, future models who feel intimidated like I did may have a little more courage to speak their truth.”

AV Magazine You have contacted Michael Costello for comment.

This article is an opinion piece.

