Michael Dell calls blockchain undervalued

The founder, president and CEO of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL), Michael Dell, he said that blockchain is probably underestimated, implying that the full potential of the now decades-old technology has yet to be tapped.

When asked to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the founder of Dell however declared: “I will not answer this; I really don’t know ”.

Dell has sold nearly 800 million PCs so far and has a market capitalization of $ 80 billion.

Although Michael Dell did not want to talk about Bitcoin, in mid-2014 the company accepted payments in Bitcoin through a partnership with Coinbase.

During a monthly promotion in July 2014, the company offered 10% savings on Alienware computers using Bitcoins for up to $ 150.

The company then stopped accepting Bitcoin payments in October 2017 due to low demand.

Michael had recently defined blockchain technology as a potential revenue driver, along with autonomous vehicles and AI-based biotech.

The statement was made by Dell while he was talking about his new one book, ‘Play Nice but Win: A CEO’s Journey From Founder to Leader‘, in which he discusses the purchase, sale, listing and delisting of various companies over the course of his career.
