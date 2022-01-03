Michael Douglas and best wishes for 2022: “A bad year is behind us, now it’s time for good resolutions: reduce conflicts”

“Well, finally here it is, the end of a bad year. Congratulations to all of you for passing it. Now that we are facing the new year, it is time for good resolutions. I already have mine, which I hope will be shared by many around the world: reduce conflicts. I wish you all a wonderful new year ”. These are the words of Michael Douglas, entrusted to a video message published on their social channels, for the best wishes for the 2022.