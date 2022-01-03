Michael Douglas and best wishes for 2022: “A bad year is behind us, now it’s time for good resolutions: reduce conflicts”
“Well, finally here it is, the end of a bad year. Congratulations to all of you for passing it. Now that we are facing the new year, it is time for good resolutions. I already have mine, which I hope will be shared by many around the world: reduce conflicts. I wish you all a wonderful new year ”. These are the words of Michael Douglas, entrusted to a video message published on their social channels, for the best wishes for the 2022.
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: never as in this moment do we need you
In these difficult and extraordinary times, it is essential to guarantee quality information. For us at ilfattoquotidiano.it the only masters are the readers. Unlike others, we want to offer journalism that is open to all, without paywalls. Your contribution is essential to allow us to do this. Become a supporter too
Thank you,
Peter Gomez
Support now
Previous article
Fabrizio Corona and his son Carlos Maria in a thong on Instagram: “He’s grown up”. The web goes wild
Next article
Freewheeling with us, Diana Del Bufalo on Rai 1: the controversy breaks out. Francesca Fialdini: “Interview recorded before his words on the Covid vaccine”