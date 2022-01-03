World

Michael Douglas and best wishes for 2022: “A bad year is behind us, now it’s time for good resolutions: reduce conflicts”

Photo of James Reno James Reno27 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read

“Well, finally here it is, the end of a bad year. Congratulations to all of you for passing it. Now that we are facing the new year, it is time for good resolutions. I already have mine, which I hope will be shared by many around the world: reduce conflicts. I wish you all a wonderful new year ”. These are the words of Michael Douglas, entrusted to a video message published on their social channels, for the best wishes for the 2022.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: never as in this moment do we need you

In these difficult and extraordinary times, it is essential to guarantee quality information. For us at ilfattoquotidiano.it the only masters are the readers. Unlike others, we want to offer journalism that is open to all, without paywalls. Your contribution is essential to allow us to do this. Become a supporter too

Thank you,
Peter Gomez

ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now

Payments available

Previous article

Fabrizio Corona and his son Carlos Maria in a thong on Instagram: “He’s grown up”. The web goes wild

next

Next article

Freewheeling with us, Diana Del Bufalo on Rai 1: the controversy breaks out. Francesca Fialdini: “Interview recorded before his words on the Covid vaccine”

next

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno27 mins ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Is the government of Pakistan hostage to a fundamentalist group?

November 2, 2021

The Taliban behead the mannequins The Ministry of Virtue: remove the heads of women from the windows

13 hours ago

“Delicious nonsense, a shame.” A political case – Libero Quotidiano

November 21, 2021

The last Soviet citizen – The Post

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button