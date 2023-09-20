Michael Franco, the Mexican director to whom Jessica Chastain ‘lost’ her head

Mexican director Michel Franco puts their worst fears on screen with “Memory.” An entertaining drama about old age dementia Starring Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard, presented in competition in Venice.

My biggest fear is losing my mind. That’s why there’s interest in exploring dementia michel franco

on tape, jessica chastain Plays the role of a lonely and worried nurse Joe goes to a high school alumni reunion. While out, a man (Peter Sarsgaard) follows her home, and her life takes a dramatic turn.

Michel Franco has been exploring common themes for two decades Such as motherhood (“Hijas de Abril”), social relations in Mexico (“New Order”) or incurable diseases (“Chronic”), but from viewpoints that have the disturbing quality of unsettling the viewer.

He says that but his films are not born as themes. “I don’t look at scripts based on themes,” he says. In the case of this new film, “the first thing that came to mind is the moment when one character pursues another at a school reunion. I didn’t know why or who they were. But that was the first thing that came to my mind,” he explains.

Michelle Franco, Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard

Winners of the Jury Prize in Venice in 2020 For “New Order”, this 44-year-old, young-looking director first writes the script in one go, and then documents it to avoid mistakes.

“If this had not happened I would not have been able to write openly. But my conscience was right in this matter. At the end of the process he told me that what I had written more or less made a lot of sense.

“Memory” not only solves the problem of dementia in a middle-aged person, but also incest and loneliness in American society. With precise dialogue, carved with a scalpel, but also with plans and visual descriptions that don’t need words.

“There are scenes like family confrontation where conversation is primary and there was no other way to resolve it. But whatever I can achieve without communication is better. The rule is ‘less is more’,” he explains.

avoid common places

Michel Franco becomes unbalanced as his characters move away from the usual places. In “The Daughters of April” (2017), Spanish actress Emma Suárez plays an energetic mother who comes to the aid of her pregnant teenage daughter, but ultimately causes irreparable damage.

In a time of demand for empowered women, The theme of the demonic mother reappears in “Memory”.,

“I don’t know what percentage of parents fail. They do a terrible job, but it’s a percentage, I don’t know if it’s a majority…”, he reflects.

“But I try not to see them as villains because then it’s no longer interesting,” she adds. ,I’m interested in broken people, who haven’t quite finished their invention., “People with insecurities and fears give me more confidence than people who think they have it all clear,” he says.

This auteur cinema attracted both Mexican and Hollywood stars, a place where Franco hoped never to find work.

,Where I feel comfortable is Mexico City. there are fewer rules, The most interesting thing about the United States is the actors. There are good actors in Mexico, but the big leagues are in New York, Los Angeles,” he explains.

“I will never work in Hollywood,” he insists. “I will never work for a studio that doesn’t have the final cut of my movie.”