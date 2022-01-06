Michael Imperioli will be among the protagonists

Like every year, in 2021 HBO gave us great TV series, from the mystery thriller with Kate Winslet Murder in Easttown to the new Joss Whedon series The Nevers, but one of the most pleasant surprises was the dark comedy. The White Lotus, the Mike White TV series, which has just found its first performer for the second season.

The veteran actor of the network, having already taken part in one of its flagship series, The Sopranos, is in fact the first cast member confirmed for the already announced second season, which this time will be set not in Hawaii as the previous one, but in another resort owned by White Lotus.

Imperioli will be one of the series regulars and will play Dominic Di Grasso “a man who travels with his elderly father and his son who has just graduated“.

The show’s original cast is rumored to be returning Jennifer Coolidge, who played the rich and lonely Tanya McQuoid in the first season.

There series conceived, written, directed and produced by Mike White (Enlightened – La Nuova Me, Year of the Dog) is a social satire consisting of a first season of six episodes of about an hour. At the moment we don’t know if the same structure will be maintained for the new season, but it is likely that it will, while a possible launch window is not yet known.

As for new casting details related to the series, it is possible that more performers will be announced in the coming weeks, so stay tuned. Meanwhile, here you can find our impressions on the first season of The White Lotus.