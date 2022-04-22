Michael Jordan makes drastic decision in Charlotte Hornets after not qualifying for NBA Playoffs 2022

A Your Majesty He did not like that his team, despite finishing with a positive campaign in the Eastern Conference, failed to qualify for the postseason.

Despite having achieved his best campaign in six seasons, Charlotte Hornets failed to classify National Basketball Association (NBA) Playoffswhich did not sit well with its owner, Michael Jordan, who made a drastic decision.

Although it had a young squad, headed by point guard LaMelo Ballwho had his debut in the Game of starsand the eaves Miles Bridgessigning a campaign with blue numbers, with 43 wins and 39 lossesfor the second consecutive year, failed to pass the play-in qualifier.

A situation that greatly annoyed Jordan, who despite the investment made fails to put the Hornets in position to compete in the NBA Playoffsan instance that he has not reached since the 2015-16 season, so he decided to take action on the matter.

Jordan makes drastic decision on Hornets



The North Carolina franchise announced, through its general manager Mitch Kupchackthe immediate dismissal of his coach James Borregoafter four seasons at the helm of the team, adding that “We have a core of young and talented players that have me very excited about the future of the team”.

Borrego became the 11th coach in the history of the Hornets, arriving at the institution on May 10, 2018, and signing a record of 138 games won and 163 lost; so from now on, Jordan will have to look for a head coach that allows them to finally return to the NBA Playoffs and thus end years of failure.