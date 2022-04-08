Sports

Michael Jordan would help LeBron James to get the Los Angeles Lakers out of Russell Westbrook

Photo of James James14 hours ago
0 1 minute read

NBA

Rumors in the NBA world indicated that Michael Jordan and the Charlotte Hornets could lend a hand to LeBron James to get the Los Angeles Lakers out of Russell Westbrook.

Julius Montenegro

By Julius Montenegro

Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Michael Jordan
© Getty ImagesRussell Westbrook, LeBron James and Michael Jordan
Julius Montenegro

The season NBA 2021-22 ended earlier, much earlier than expected for Los Angeles Lakers and one of the main people identified in the debacle was Russell Westbrookwho came to be a member of a fearsome Big-3 along with LeBron James and Anthony Davisbut… Russ would be more outside than inside after the campaign that left the Californian team out of the Playoffs 2022.

There’s no question Westbrook has 110 percent confidence. Russell made it clear what they are his intentions for the 2022-23 NBA season and the plan he has in hand would cost the Lakers $47 million.

Marc Stein, a reporter who covers the NBA, installed the version that the Los Angeles Lakers do not rule out do without russell westbrook and leave it free so it is not exchanged. The team led by LeBron James could stretch the salary that is due for the remaining year of Russ’s contract to the maximum. The figure would be around US$15 million for three years.

Another protagonist is missing from this story. Michael Jordan He has not hesitated to show liking and liking for Russell Westbrook’s game. Even MJ in 2016 stated that LeBron James’ teammate in Lakers was the player who most resembled him ‘Air’. Do you take it to your team in the NBA?

Michael Jordan would help LeBron James to get the Lakers out of Westbrook

According to Stein, in the world of the NBA the rumor was installed that Charlotte Hornets is one of the teams interested in going after Russell Westbrook. This means that Michael Jordan, the team’s owner since 2010, would help LeBron James get the Los Angeles Lakers out of Russ if he decides to sign the star point guard.

Source link

Photo of James James14 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Club América will seek reinforcement up front; Who will leave the team?

9 mins ago

Rumor | Club América contemplated the possibility of signing a goalkeeper from Liga MX

21 mins ago

Millonarios would have rejected offer from Botafogo of Brazil for Daniel Ruiz | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

33 mins ago

Ancelotti’s joke to Benzema: “You’re not going to play…”

57 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button