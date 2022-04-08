Michael Jordan would help LeBron James to get the Los Angeles Lakers out of Russell Westbrook

Rumors in the NBA world indicated that Michael Jordan and the Charlotte Hornets could lend a hand to LeBron James to get the Los Angeles Lakers out of Russell Westbrook.

The season NBA 2021-22 ended earlier, much earlier than expected for Los Angeles Lakers and one of the main people identified in the debacle was Russell Westbrookwho came to be a member of a fearsome Big-3 along with LeBron James and Anthony Davisbut… Russ would be more outside than inside after the campaign that left the Californian team out of the Playoffs 2022.

There’s no question Westbrook has 110 percent confidence. Russell made it clear what they are his intentions for the 2022-23 NBA season and the plan he has in hand would cost the Lakers $47 million.

Marc Stein, a reporter who covers the NBA, installed the version that the Los Angeles Lakers do not rule out do without russell westbrook and leave it free so it is not exchanged. The team led by LeBron James could stretch the salary that is due for the remaining year of Russ’s contract to the maximum. The figure would be around US$15 million for three years.

Another protagonist is missing from this story. Michael Jordan He has not hesitated to show liking and liking for Russell Westbrook’s game. Even MJ in 2016 stated that LeBron James’ teammate in Lakers was the player who most resembled him ‘Air’. Do you take it to your team in the NBA?

According to Stein, in the world of the NBA the rumor was installed that Charlotte Hornets is one of the teams interested in going after Russell Westbrook. This means that Michael Jordan, the team’s owner since 2010, would help LeBron James get the Los Angeles Lakers out of Russ if he decides to sign the star point guard.