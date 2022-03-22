Michael Jordan’s former partner revealed the 2 teams in which LeBron would be champion

Michael Jordan’s former teammate, Charles Oakley, proposed a trade for LeBron James to leave the Lakers and become champion. Two teams would be the ideal destination in the NBA!

Everything pointed to Lebron James could win more than one title NBA on Los Angeles Lakers after obtaining the 2020 championship, but the bad decisions of the directives have the team fighting to enter the Playoffs from the Play-In positions. There’s a salvation fo’The king’!

LeBron is playing season 19 in the NBA at the age of 37 and it is no secret to anyone that he has his sights set on matching Michael Jordan’s six championships. In search of fulfilling this objective, Charles Oakley, former teammate of MJ in Chicago Bulls, proposed a trade for James to leave the Lakers and be champion.

Oakley shared a team with Jordan for two seasons, played 19 years in the league and was present in the Playoffs 15 times. Charles knows what it’s like to play with and against title contenders, so he was encouraged to reveal the two teams in which LeBron James could be champion. Neither is the Los Angeles Lakers!

The first of the options of Michael Jordan’s ex-partner for LeBron to be NBA champion is a team that dominates the Western Conference and has one of James’s best friends: ChrisPaul. The second team raised by Charles Oakley has the most fearsome duo in the current NBA: James Harden and Joel Embiid.

MJ’s former partner revealed the 2 teams in which LeBron would be champion: Suns and 76ers

“I do not know what is going to happen. I may need to get out of Los Angeles. You need a ring. You may have to leave to get it. Two places where I could probably get it are the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns.”, Charles Oakley told Shannon Sharpe on the ‘Club Shay Shay’ YouTube channel.