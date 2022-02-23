Michael Jordan’s mansion that no one has wanted to buy in 10 years

Michael Jordan is considered a basketball legend for his performance in the US team The Bulls of the NBA. With his retirement from the courts, the player left Chicago and also a mansion that has not been sold for 10 years.

To this day, the mansion has gone through several price changes and there have been people interested in buying it. However, none of them have closed deals with the player, so he is still waiting for a millionaire who wants to acquire it.

The structure

The house is located in Highland Park, Illinois, and has an area of ​​3,036 square meters. It has 15 complete bathrooms and four auxiliary bathrooms. It has nine bedrooms, a swimming pool, a tennis court, a gym and a garage with capacity for 15 cars.

The most eccentric thing about this house is its basketball court, which has the actual measurements of a professional court where the player could train whenever he wanted.

Michael Jordan

In addition, Jordan also had a golf course where he used to spend free time practicing, as explained in a report from Chicago Tribune. Currently, the mansion is located next to a forest reserve, which makes it more private and spacious.

However, this situation has also generated disinterest in customers, because it makes access more complicated.

the price of the house

According to him Chicago Tribune , the mansion went up for sale in February 2012 with a price of $29 million, but there was no one who wanted to acquire the property. In early 2013, Jordan lowered the price of the house to $21 million, but still found no buyer.

Subsequently, the mansion was auctioned and the maximum value offered was $13 million. However, the clients who offered this amount did not conclude the deal, so the house continued to be for sale.

At the end of 2013, the price of the mansion closed at $16 million. Finally, the final price was established in 2015, this being a value of $14.8 million.

Michael Jordan



Katherin Malkin, listing agent for the company Compass, stated in an interview with the local media Elite Streetthat she has been quite interested in buying the property.

Also, Malkin assured that there have been several people who have asked him and who have also been interested in acquiring the mansion. Malkin even mentioned a proposal that some clients had regarding subdividing the land to make it more affordable. However, the agent stated that this was not so easy due to the extension and dimensions of the property.

Other properties of Jordan

Currently, the player owns a mansion in Jupiter, Florida, next to the arena where the Hunters play, the NBA team he also owns. This property has an area of ​​2,601 square meters and has 11 rooms. The mansion is valued at $12.4 million.

In addition, Jordan also has a 1,143-square-meter mansion located in Cornelius, North Carolina. The value for which the player bought this property was $2.8 million.