Michael Jordan’s mansion that no one has wanted to buy in ten years





Michael Jordan is considered a basketball legend for his performance in the American team “The Bulls”. With his retirement from the courts, the player left Chicago and also a mansion that has not been sold for 10 years.

By Time

To this day, the mansion has gone through several price changes and there have been people interested in buying it. However, none of them have closed deals with the player, so he is still waiting for a millionaire who wants to acquire it.

Its structure

The house is located in Highland Park, Illinois, and has an area of ​​3,036 square meters. It has 15 complete bathrooms and four auxiliary bathrooms. It has nine bedrooms, a swimming pool, a tennis court, a gym and a garage with capacity for 15 cars.

The most eccentric thing about this house is its basketball court, which has the actual measurements of a professional court where the player could train whenever he wanted.

In addition, Jordan also had a golf course where he used to spend free time practicing, as explained in a report by the ‘Chicago Tribune’.

Currently, the mansion is located next to a forest reserve, which makes it more private and spacious. However, this situation has also generated disinterest in customers, because it makes access more complicated.

To read the full note, here