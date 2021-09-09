Michael K. Williams: who was The Wire’s queer star icon

For April Reign, founder of the #oscarssowhite campaign, Williams had “a quiet intensity” and “broadened the vision of what a same-sex loving man looked like in the roles he played.” He was “A genius, a black queer icon who challenged the ideas of black masculinity at a time when it wasn’t easy and a really great guy. A huge loss ». Even the world of black music of those years, rap and cinema presented a form of compartmentalized inclusion in which each reality had its role, accepted and granted in which, however, the evolution of the figure of the black homosexual is there. contamination ‘in its representation did not even appeal to the most mainstream black Hollywood. Cinema icons like Denzel Washington, Will Smith they hid the embarrassment of appearing “naturally” gay, behind irony and jokes, refusals of explicit kisses on the set. Samuel L. Jackson And Mike Epps they rejected gay roles out of fear, very strong in African American communities, of being labeled forever.

Williams was not afraid, who used his experience of life and of a dancer to make perfectly ‘right’ movements, gestures, sensitivity, making the most of the time he was allowed to create his freestyle, to reinterpret a written scene. brilliantly, like the back and forth with Maurice Levy (Michael Kostroff), and add the shading that made Omar the funniest and most thoughtful character in “The Wire” series. Omar is absolutely revolutionary and historical, as well as masterfully played by Williams, who, it is right to remember, has held dozens of different roles always with the same intense lightness, always capable of being credible, moving, ruthless and ignorant with the same naturalness without ever being superficial. His face, his eyes and yes, the scar that took him to the big screen took away from him the possibility of appearing light. But, as an audience, we believe it was not a diminutio at all, far from it.

“Do it once and maybe people will think you’re just part of the cast of one of the best shows in television history. Do it over and over and over and … well, it’s you“.

And this was Michael K. Williams. It may not seem like a compliment to say someone steals the scenes, but Williams was a discreet and fair thief of scenes; he took the most of the possibilities and roles that were offered to him and, at the same time, made everything better. Thanks to his interpretations of characters so original, sensitive and vulnerable not only has it expanded the universe of black masculinity, but it has also contaminated his own life, so much so that he cannot separate the two dimensions. In fact, in some interviews, he did not hide how the pressure to play Omar contributed to provoking more than one existential crisis in him. And perhaps his empathy later expressed itself in addiction. Talent can sometimes be a form of torture. Omar was recognizable and complex, he was emotional and he felt real, raw, and Williams not only played him but lived it. The character for a very long time took a perhaps unexpected space in him, in his real life.