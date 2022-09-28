Michael Keaton and Amanda Seyfried win the Emmy for best performance in a miniseries

Los Angeles (USA), Sep 12 (EFE).- Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”) and Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”) won the Emmy for best actor and leading actress, respectively, in the category of miniseries (limited series) during the 74th edition of these awards granted by the US Television Academy in Los Angeles (California).

“When I was little, my father won a television giveaway and my jaw dropped. Since then, I fell in love with this medium and still am. Thanks to my parents for believing in me and not thinking that he was crazy, ”said Keaton when collecting the award.

In fact, the interpreter of this fiction produced by the Hulu (Disney) platform wanted to dedicate a few more words to the public, looked at the camera and added: “There are people who doubt but for all those who believe, even if we are a little crazy: I love you so much!”.

Colin Firth for “The Staircase” (“The Staircase”); Andrew Garfield for “Under The Banner of Heaven”; Himesh Patel, star of “Station Eleven” (“Station Eleven”); Sebastian Stan for “Pam & Tommy”; and the Guatemalan Óscar Isaac, leading actor in “Scenes From A Marriage” (“Secretos De Un Matrimonio”) disputed the prize with Keaton.

The interpreter, a native of Pennsylvania (USA), had already managed to win the recognition for best actor in a miniseries thanks to “Dopesick” in the last edition of the awards of the United States Screen Actors Guild (SAG, for its acronym). in English) at the end of last February.

For her part, Seyfried was very emotional when she took the stage at the Emmys and took advantage of the moment to thank her co-stars, her management agency and her family.

“It is the best moment of my life. Many thanks to everyone, especially my parents who I know will be going to bed soon, my husband and my dog. Thank you,” Seyfried declared.

The protagonist of “The Dropout” (“The Dropout: Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes”) competed with Toni Collette (“The Staircase”, “La Escalera” in its Spanish version), Julia Garner for “Inventing Anna”, Lily James (“Pam & Tommy), Sarah Paulson (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”) and Margaret Qualley (“MAID”, “The Assistant”).