Michael Keaton breaks the silence about his new projects as Batman. And the fans will be disappointed

Over the years, many actors have taken turns in the role of Batman – from Christian Bale to George Clooney as far as Robert Pattinson, who is ready to show himself to the public in the role of the Dark Knight in the next hero film, The Batman. Among these, however, certainly Michael Keaton has a special place for DC Universe fans. The actor took part in two films about Bat Man, those of Tim Burton; the first, Batman in 1989, and its sequel in 1990.

Over the years the actor has often said that he wants to break away from this role and is not willing to return to the big screen wearing his dark uniform. Yet it is clear that Keaton has changed his mind, since he is ready to return to being Batman not for one but for two projects, between the big and the small screen.

In fact, the actor will not only be present in the cast of The Flash, a film to be released in 2022 directed by Andy Muschietti, but also in the HBO Max series Batgirl. Recently he finally commented on his choice, during an interview for Variety: «“What would it be like if you had to do it again?” – admits he asked himself – but just because I was curious didn’t mean I wanted to. So frankly, it took a long time. I won’t just say I will, it has to be a good project and there has to be a valid reason“.

In the end, therefore, the respective scripts seemed good to him and he retraced his steps. However, it is difficult to say how the respective scripts will be articulated and how his presence will be motivated. Given the current composition of the DC Universe, doing so may prove to be quite simple in reality.

Photo: Warner Bros.

