Michael Keaton on Batman (1989): “Jack Nicholson made me nervous on set”

If today Michael Keaton is considered by many to be the Bruce Wayne / Batman more successful than the big screen, when he was chosen to be the protagonist of the first Tim Burton film he was received with suspicion, considered his purely comic past.

In any case, the pressure from audiences and critics were not enough, the actor also found himself working alongside a sacred monster like Jack Nicholson, called to play the mad Joker in 1989.

During a recent interview, Michael Keaton tried to elaborate on his experience on the set of Batman, recounting his feelings about having to act alongside such an imposing colleague:

The only thing that happened while filming the first Batman is that I found myself very nervous and awkward having to be on set with Jack, because he’s so strong in the movie… you know… and in the end he proved fantastic in his performance. But we became friends and all …

The interviewer then pressed Michael Keaton, asking him if three-time Oscar winner Jack Nicholson was aware of his ‘star power’ on the set of Batman:

Loading... Advertisements

I don’t know if I’ve ever thought about it… it’s a good question. I would say yes, he was probably quite aware of her power. It expresses so much power on the screen, you know, it still does. It was just great. It made everyone feel really, really relaxed. One day, in private, I will tell you how he greeted the crew in the morning, but I certainly can’t do it now on national television!

Probably, anyone would have been intimidated by Jack Nicholson in the 1980s, so Michael Keaton proved to be a true superhero just by standing up to him without making a fool of himself.

Incidentally, the 69-year-old actor may soon reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming solo film Flash …

Right away a scene with the Joker from the 1989 movie:

© All rights reserved

Source: YouTube