Michael Keaton on Batman Forever: “I gave up because of Schumacher; Bruce Wayne much more interesting”

After many years, Michael Keaton will return shortly to play Bruce Wayne / Batman in Andy Muschietti’s next film dedicated to The Flash, a role he helped make famous on the big screen in 1989 and later in 1992 with Tim Burton’s films Batman And Batman Returns.

As we know, the role was subsequently passed on to other colleagues, namely Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck.

But many fans may have wondered why Michael Keaton didn’t reprise the role of Bruce Wayne in Batman Forever of 1995. Quite simply, apparently, he disagreed with the lighter view e camp chosen by Joel Schumacher for the DC Comics / Warner franchise. In fact, the director moved away from the dark tones impressed by Tim Burton, heading towards the parts of the happy and pop atmospheres of the TV series of the 60s with Adam West.

Speaking on In the Envelope: The Actor’s Podcast, Michael Keaton explained:

I remember one of the things that made me walk away from Batman Forever and say, ‘Oh man, I just can’t do this.’ [Joel Schumacher] he asked me: ‘I don’t understand why everything has to be so dark and everything so sad …’ And I said, ‘Wait a minute, do you know how this guy became Batman? You read… I mean, it’s pretty simple! ‘.

The 70-year-old actor then added that he has always been much more interested in the figure of Bruce Wayne than in the Bat Man:

For me, it’s always been about Bruce Wayne. Never of Batman. To me, I know the title of the film is Batman, and he’s extremely iconic, very cool and culturally iconic and – thanks to Tim Burton – artistically iconic. But I always knew from the start he was talking about Bruce Wayne. This was the secret. I’ve never talked about it. Batman here, Batman there, Batman does this… And I kept thinking to myself: ‘You’re all wrong here.’ This is Bruce Wayne. Who is that guy? What kind of person does that kind of thing? Who decides to become [Batman]?

