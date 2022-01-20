Michael Keaton praises Andy Muschietti and The Flash

Michael Keaton will again play Batman in The Flash, the next film by DC Comics. The actor praised Andy Muschietti, to the talented director of the film, defined by him “fantastic and really creative ”. As opposed to Schumacher.

Michael Keaton Returns as Batman in Upcoming DC Films, The Flash And Batgirl, is definitely an event that has undoubtedly thrilled a lot of fans because they will once again see the acclaimed actor in action as The Dark Knight. We first saw Keaton playing Bruce Wayne in 1989 in Batman by Tim Burton and its sequel Batman Returns. Although Keaton made the sad decision to drop the part for the third film in the saga due to creative differences with director Joel Schumacher, the actor has never completely severed his connection with this legendary role. Now we will see him again soon in a more lived-in version of the Gotham vigilante.

Recently, after a long period of silence on the subject, Keaton finally explained why he decided not to appear in the third film dedicated to the Dark Knight of Warner Bros., Batman Forever. He revealed that he chose to leave production because the new director would not follow Tim Burton’s vision (director of the first two films); among other things, he did not appreciate the script, nor his vision of the character.



It was a job. And then the next one was a job, and I enjoyed it. But then .. the third, I just couldn’t do it. I just thought: ‘Well, that’s not good. This is not good. I just can’t do it. I’ll blow my brain. I can’t live with myself. ‘ And so I left.

In a recent conversation for The Jess Cagle Show, Michael confessed that his reaction to the director of The Flash, Andrés Muschietti, was very different from what she had towards Schumacher during Batman Forever, completely opposite, one might say.



I thought, ‘Guys, what would that be like?’ And then, coincidentally, there were some murmurs and I got a call from Warner Bros. They wanted to talk to me about something and there were hints of Batman. It must be good. There’s no point in doing it if it’s not good. Then I just jumped into the project and enjoyed it. And why shouldn’t you? You know, I mean, director Andy Muschietti is fantastic, and he’s really creative. I do not know. It is funny.

Batman was released in 1989, and the protagonists were Michael Keaton alongside Jack Nicholson, in his iconic interpretation of the Joker. This legendary film quickly became a box office success and remained in everyone’s memory. The sequel, Batman Returns, was released in 1992 and was again played by Keaton and directed by Burton, but with a different antagonist, the Penguin, brought to life by Danny Devito. Unfortunately, in the third title, Keaton did not return for his disagreement with Schumacher and was replaced by Val Kilmer, who took his place as the new Bruce Wayne in Batman Forever. The villains, Two-Face and the Riddler, were played by Tommy Lee Jones and Jim Carrey respectively. In 1997 the fourth chapter arrived, Batman & Robin, where another major replacement has taken place, Val Kilmer is gone and George Clooney has become the new Batman.



We remember that Michael Keaton he won’t be the only Batman from The Flash. Ben Affleck will wear black again too, in a universe that has already seen it in Batman vs Superman and in Justice League. Certainly, the multiverses continue to be a trend in comic book superhero inspired movies.