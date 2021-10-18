Michael Keaton returns as Batman in “The Flash”

Michael Keaton is about to return to the Batman costume.

To confirm the news, in the air for some time, is the new teaser of “The Flash”, presented on the occasion of the DC Fandome last Saturday.

Producers and directors used the event to launch other DC Comics films as well, such as “The Batman” and “Black Adam”, although all eyes were on “The Flash”.

Keaton will play a more adult version of Batman, a character he already played in the famous 1989 film.

The Flash actor Ezra Miller introduced the clip during the virtual event, telling fans, “We wanted to show you a teaser, but we can’t because we don’t have enough material to make a teaser yet.”

“You changed the future… and you changed the past,” Keaton says to Miller, after finding a broken Batman mask with a bloodstain on the side. Keaton’s face, however, doesn’t appear in the trailer.

At DC Fandome, fans were also able to see a clip of Dwayne Johnson in the new film “Black Adam”, while Grant Gustin, who plays Barry Allen on the small screen, showed his character’s new costume, complete with golden boots. , ahead of the show’s eighth season.

Jason Momoa instead appeared in some scenes shot behind the scenes of the new film “Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom”, alongside the rest of the cast. “I apologize for the four years of waiting – joked the actor -. I love this character and what he represents ».

The video also featured Amber Heard, in the role of Mera, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, interpreter of the villain Black Manta.

John Cena presented some unreleased scenes from “Peacemaker”, the new HBO Max series, as well as a spinoff dedicated to the character he played in “Suicide Squad”. New Batgirl Leslie Grace said, “I can’t believe this is really happening!”

Ava DuVernay introduced fans to her new, futuristic limited series “DMZ” starring Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt.

Among the novelties presented at the event also «Shazam! Fury of the Gods ”and“ Wonder Woman 3 ”: the director of the latter film chatted with fans alongside Lynda Carter, who previously played the character for TV.

Batman fans also watched the explosive new trailer for the highly anticipated “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell (Penguin), Paul Dano (The Riddler) and Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth) .