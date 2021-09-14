Michael Kors’ love message

Urban romance is the theme of the spring-summer 2022 collection, which Michael Kors brought in presence in the historical Tavern on the Green, in the green of Central Park. A fashion show punctuated by the live performance of Ariana DeBose, American actress and dancer, known to the general public for having interpreted numerous Broadway shows and played the part of Anita in the new West Side Story from Steven Spielberg.

An act of love for New York, which made her success, when 40 years ago her creations ended up in the shop window by Bergdorf Goodman, which earned him the mention in an article of the New York Magazine signed by Anna Wintour.

Then the rest is the history of fashion, which comes down to our days with a simple but powerful collection that pays homage to the energy and relaxed glamor of spring time, where a flared houndstooth skirt appears paired with a twin- set, which reveals a bra.

The color palette is soft and optimistic, starting from dusty blue to powder pink, up to sand colors, while slowly white becomes the main color until its triumph, in a perforated leather overcoat, like a lace. Light blue stands out for the one-color outfits, which take shape in trench coats resting on soft-lined trouser suits.

The message of love that pervades the entire collection has also resulted in a special black cashmere sweater with a red heart, the proceeds of which will be donated to the association God’s Love We Deliver, founded since 1985 by Ganga Stone And Jane Best, which delivers nearly 10,000 free meals a day to people with HIV, cancer and other serious illnesses.

Loading... Advertisements

«For this collection, I thought about what love means to me and God’s Love We Deliver immediately came to mind – said Michael Kors -. I started working with them in the late 1980s when AIDS was decimating New York and the design community in particular. Since then I have seen how they have been there for the city in the most difficult times, showing compassion and delivering food to people in need. The simple act of bringing someone a hot plate of food: this is love “

A strong signal that the supermodels friends of the designer give Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Natasha Poly to Adut Akech And Irina Shayk, they immediately grasp, climbing on the catwalk as well as many politicians of the city including Kathy Hochuck, the governor of the state of New York, to confirm that fashion is also solidarity.

B.C

NEW YORK WOMEN SS 2022: MICHAEL KORS