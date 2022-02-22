Michael Kors muses dazzle in New York

On a bright night in the Big Apple, the designer presents his Fall/Winter 2022 collection.

ichael Kors encapsulated glamor and nights endless of the Big Apple to present its Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show as part of Fashion Week from New York. “Emotion and energy at night” was the central theme of the collection, which featured supermodels from high profile like the sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Irina Shayk.

“I’m from New York and nothing can beat the excitement and energy of the city at night. I think that now, more than ever, no matter where you are, everyone misses spending a night out and leaving home in style, “Michael Kors told the media, assuring that he has seen several plays and many people conglomerating in the most iconic venues in the city.

Most of the looks addressed a palette of neutral tones, although there were also elegant prints and garments in a metallic finish. As it was a parade where night and femininity were the protagonists, the tight sequined silhouettes with seductive cuts and leather boots could not be missing.

