Michael Kors presents the new tailoring codes used by working girls – Revista Para Ti

Set against a street backdrop, head-to-toe monochrome outfits were featured in either a cool neutral or an electric splash of shocking coral, yellow or pink. With a masculine and super sensual imprint, Michael Kors takes a step forward in the pandemic and fulfills its goal of dressing free and empowered women.

The fashion weeks that are presented worldwide are a source of inspiration to know all the trends that we will wear in the next season. And this year in particular, all the designers agreed to put together festive and joyful collections after two years of the pandemic.

At the Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2022 show, sequins are seen as a must, dresses are anything but minimalist in silhouette and color, and layering is seen as a fun way to add more, because more is always better.

The show played in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen Terminal 5 and featured prominent guests including New York City Mayor Eric Adams, TikTok star Addison Rae, and actress Blake Lively.

One of the designer’s slogans was to offer work and party clothes that are both glamorous and realistic. One of the best examples is the use of color in the collection.

The show started with reliable beige, brown and black garments, interrupted by hints of fuchsia, silver and yellow. There are even some leopard print looks like a belted mini suit with an oversized lapel suggesting a chic night out in the big city.

Silhouettes appeared under new tailoring codes where oversize designs and masculine imprint prevailed.

The dresses and jumpsuits with sequins from head to toe they are equally attractive, but the leather looks took all eyes.

The big fluffy coats in pink white and yellow they demand that all eyes be on them.

Super sleek silhouettes help bring the collection to life. Particularly fascinating is the variety of one-shoulder dresses with a circular or angled cut on one side. It’s a small detail that goes a long way in setting dresses apart from their similar counterparts.

Most of the looks are monochromatic, one or two fabrics, free of sequins and ruffles.

The style is to achieve elegant and functional look suitable for a demanding and empowered woman.

