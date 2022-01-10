News

Michael Kors, the SS22 campaign with Kendall Jenner

Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 21 1 minute read

Michael Kors, Kendall Jenner face of the SS22
Michael Kors unveiled the SS22 campaign featuring Kendall Jenner as the face of urban romance photographed on the roof of Manhattan’s Prospect Tower in NY!

Michael Kors has unveiled the new SS22 advertising campaign starring super model Kendall Jenner. F.otographed on the roof of Manhattan’s Prospect Tower by the famous Dutch duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. The campaign is a true cinematic love letter to New York, the designer’s hometown. With Jenner in sensual poses against the base of the Tudor city sign, the imagery pays homage to the timeless strength and romance of the city.

It might also interest you

And as Kors himself revealed: ” When I think about what lasts, it is love: romantic love, but also love for your friends, your family and for your city. With this campaign, we wanted to give life to urban romanticism and the unique juxtaposition of the strength and grit of New York with the love it inspires from time to time ».

Michael Kors, the SS22 campaign with Kendall Jenner

Michael Kors SS22

The Michael Kors SS22 collection captured the allure of urban romance through streamlined silhouettes, feminine tailoring, hand-woven fabrics and a confidently upbeat palette. The super top wore several pieces. From a pencil skirt and bra to a gingham pullover and slip dress to a hand embroidered sequined evening dress with playful cutouts. Kendall Jenner thus embodied the refinement and strength at the heart of the collection.

Michael Kors, the SS22 campaign with Kendall Jenner

With the iconic Chrysler Building and the New York City skyline in the background, the imagery and style take the viewer from day to night. Among the accessories there are obviously bags. The must have seasonal include the elegant Audrey shopping bag, the modernist Audrey bucket bag and the Gramercy minaudière in woven straw. In the end between stiletto shoes, mules and sling-backs allow you to go from day to evening. The campaign is about to debut on social media, on online stores and in media positioning, with photos in spring issues.

campaign SS22kendall jennermanhattanmichael korsMichael Kors SS22new yorkProspect Towerromanticism urbanotestimonial


Photo of James Reno James Reno1 hour ago
0 21 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Margaret Qualley is the new actress to fall in love with

October 7, 2021

Britney Spears, the yellow of the disappeared millions: lawyers investigate

August 5, 2021

he had done everything to look like her

October 15, 2021

Shark, Ghostbusters, and other classics have stricter bans

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button