Michael Kors, the SS22 campaign with Kendall Jenner

Michael Kors unveiled the SS22 campaign featuring Kendall Jenner as the face of urban romance photographed on the roof of Manhattan’s Prospect Tower in NY!

Michael Kors has unveiled the new SS22 advertising campaign starring super model Kendall Jenner. F.otographed on the roof of Manhattan’s Prospect Tower by the famous Dutch duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. The campaign is a true cinematic love letter to New York, the designer’s hometown. With Jenner in sensual poses against the base of the Tudor city sign, the imagery pays homage to the timeless strength and romance of the city.

And as Kors himself revealed: ” When I think about what lasts, it is love: romantic love, but also love for your friends, your family and for your city. With this campaign, we wanted to give life to urban romanticism and the unique juxtaposition of the strength and grit of New York with the love it inspires from time to time ».

Michael Kors SS22

The Michael Kors SS22 collection captured the allure of urban romance through streamlined silhouettes, feminine tailoring, hand-woven fabrics and a confidently upbeat palette. The super top wore several pieces. From a pencil skirt and bra to a gingham pullover and slip dress to a hand embroidered sequined evening dress with playful cutouts. Kendall Jenner thus embodied the refinement and strength at the heart of the collection.

With the iconic Chrysler Building and the New York City skyline in the background, the imagery and style take the viewer from day to night. Among the accessories there are obviously bags. The must have seasonal include the elegant Audrey shopping bag, the modernist Audrey bucket bag and the Gramercy minaudière in woven straw. In the end between stiletto shoes, mules and sling-backs allow you to go from day to evening. The campaign is about to debut on social media, on online stores and in media positioning, with photos in spring issues.