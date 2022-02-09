Michael Mann biopic will be made! In the cast Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz

Finally the Michael Mann’s dream comes true: the biopic dedicated to “Drake”, Enzo Ferrari, is close to officially entering production, after having reached an agreement with STX Entertainment for the distribution of the film. The new cast includes the likes of Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley.

Fans of cinema and cars will certainly be aware of the soap opera linked to the processing, on which hopes had been lost, of this highly anticipated project. The visionary director Michael Mannauthor of film milestones and great car enthusiast, he has been working on this film for about twenty years. Therefore, after a limbo of negotiations, official announcements and subsequent denials, the film will be madethanks to the agreement found with STX Entertainmente for distribution in the USA, while Leone Film Group was awarded the Italian distribution.

So, after years away from the camera – the latest outing was the unfortunate and underrated Blackhat – Michael Mann is experiencing a very intense working phase. In fact, the announcements of the novel Heat 2 and the release date of Tokyo Vice have also recently arrived. Finally, shortly, crossing your fingers, shooting of Ferrari will begin, also scheduled in Modena and Emilia Romagna.

Anyway, Ferrari is set in 1957 and speaks of a complicated period in Enzo Ferrari’s life. In those years, in fact, Ferrari was in danger of bankruptcy and his marriage was experiencing a serious crisis after the death of his son Dino. At that point, Ferrari decides to redeem itself by dedicating itself to the legendary Mille Migliawhich will determine the future of the Drake and his company.

As for the cast, Adam Driver replaces Hugh Jackman as Enzo Ferrari, Penelope Cruz plays his wife Laura and Shailene Woodley the lover Lina Lardi, with whom Ferrari led a long-lasting relationship parallel to the marriage. Below you can read Michael Mann’s comment on this stellar cast: “Having the chance to work with these wonderful artists, actors Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailon Woodley, bringing these fantastic characters to life in Modena and Emilia Romagna is a vision that comes true.“.

Pending further information, we recommend that you discover the five films to understand Michael Mann and we invite you to share your expectations for Ferrari in the comments.