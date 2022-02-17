Michael Masi sacked from F1 following controversy at Abu Dhabi GP

Although the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was unforgettable for the spectator due to the dramatic outcome, it has already claimed its first victim, after Michael Massi he lost his position as race director After investigations carried out by the FIA to clarify how the safety car acted during the end of the race.

The FIA announced that Masi will be replaced for 2022 season and they offered him another position within the organization, in addition to opting for a new structure of career directors after the investigation they carried out into what happened in Abu Dhabi.

The position of race director will alternate between Eduardo Freitaswith the same place in the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and Niels Wittitchwho had the same position in the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters (DTM)

“A new team of race direction will be launched from Barcelona for the winter test sessions,” said Mohammed Ben Sulayempresident of the FIA.

“Niels Wittitch and Eduardo Freitas will alternate as race directors with the help of Herbie Blash as permanent senior adviser. TO Michael Massiwho has done a very difficult job for three years as F1 race director following the death of Charlie Whiting, will be offered a new role within the FIA.

ben sulayen also announced the introduction of a new virtual race control systemwhich will be a kind of video arbitration in order to improve decision-making and while the radios will no longer be broadcast live during television broadcasts.

Another topic will be direct communications will be prohibited of the F1 teams with the race director.

What happened at the Abu Dhabi GP?

With five laps to go at Yas Marina, Nicholas Latifi crashed his monoplza and forced the appearance of the safety car when everything pointed to Lewis Hamilton would get his eighth title.

Hamilton did not change wheels because his team of engineers understood that there was no time to restart the race, while Max Verstappen did, with soft rubberswhile the British pilot had hard and used tires.

However, Michael Massi He decided relaunch the test on the penultimate lap, leaving only one last effective, and Verstappen overtook his English colleague to be crowned, which caused Mercedes to initiate an appeal process that could go to TASbut ended up withdrawing it conditional on the FIA investigate what happened and make decisions.