Michael Newman, the forced retirement of the only beach watcher who was not an actor

In the history of cinema and television, it is not usual to find cases of actors who are in some way a version of themselves in fiction. And one of them is none other than Michael Newmanwhich for more than a decade was one of the main protagonists of one of the quintessential summer series: The Baywatch.

From the hand of David Hasselhoffthe main attraction of fiction after its success in The fantastic carthe production eventually became a classic with several sequels and movies.

In addition, the franchise was a real springboard for some of its protagonists since names like Yasmine Bleeth, Pamela AndersonAlexandra Paul, Carmen Electra, David Charvet, Jason Momoa, Alexandra Daddario or Zac Efron, among others. Without forgetting that the very Dwayne Johnson he was also part of the vigilante roster over the years.

But Newman’s case is special. Born in 1957, the Californian worked as a firefighter and was a lifeguard in real life for more than 20 years. Until the series crossed his path. Originally hired as a technical consultant to ensure that the work of the actors in rescue situations was as close to reality, ended up becoming part of the cast and an essential secondary around which a fan club was created.

In 1996, he even won the National Lifeguard Ironman Championship, a prestigious competition in the guild, and at the end of the series, except for a cameo in one of the sequels, He left acting completely to dedicate himself to the real estate businesswhich he practiced relatively normally until In 2011, he announced that he had Parkinson’s.

Five years earlier, a tremor in his left hand, which he at first attributed to the simple fact of “getting older”, led him to see a doctor, who diagnosed him with the disease. “It took me a long time to realize that I was going to have to rearrange my life”, Newman explained to the KPCC-FM station in Los Angeles after sharing his health problems.

“My life was definitely going to change. It’s complicated realizing that you are not going to be able to do many of the things with your children that you thought you were going to be able to do”, added the exactor, who currently lives with his wife in absolute anonymity halfway between Pacific Palisades, an affluent residential neighborhood located in the Santa Monica Mountains and Oahu (Hawaii). Two idyllic places where Newman, who is 65 years old, can simply dedicate himself to looking after himself. He has earned it.

“Thank you very much to everyone who has commented on my skills as a lifeguard, my performance and my fight against Parkinson’s. The pool is part of my training regimen, along with paddle surfing and weight lifting. I do it mostly on the north shore of Oahu, where I have built a house. I don’t give upand Parkinson’s is just an inconvenience so far,” he says in a video on his YouTube channel.